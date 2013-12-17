将指标从 MQL4 迁移到 MQL5

简介

亲爱的读者们，你们好！

在今天的文章中，我将向你们介绍一个将简单价格计算从 MQL4 迁移到 MQL5 的算法。在快速查看 MQL5 和 MQL4 之间的差异之后，我添加了函数库 mql4_2_mql5.mqh；在读完本文之后，我们将学会如何使用它。

1. 准备要迁移的指标

本文仅仅围绕指标计算的迁移；如果您一个指标包含图形元素或更加复杂的价格计算，则您会遇到困难。

首先，我们需要准备一个要迁移的 MQL4 代码。让我们看一看为此我们需要什么。



打开 MetaEditor 4 及必要的指标，例如 MACD；开始修改其输入参数：



extern int FastEMA= 12 ; extern int SlowEMA= 26 ; extern int SignalSMA= 9 ; double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[];

我们需要将它们全部置于以下状态：



double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA

在代码行的开头指定了指标缓存，并且在它们的名称前面有符号 &。原因在于我们需要传递在其中执行所有变化的数组的链接，而不是数组本身！！！

接着是输入参数。在我们的 MQL4 指标中，将以下代码行：

int start()

改为



int start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA)

如您所见，添加了另外两个必需的元素：

int rates_total, int prev_calculated,

下一部分是我们以前生成的代码行。

现在，将整个部分复制到最后一个交易品种。



int start( int rates_total , int prev_calculated , double &MacdBuffer[] , double &SignalBuffer[] , int FastEMA , int SlowEMA , int SignalSMA) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars; for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) MacdBuffer[i]= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,FastEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i) - iMA ( NULL , 0 ,SlowEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i); for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(MacdBuffer, Bars ,SignalSMA, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

2. 为 MQL5 程序创建一个 MQL4 模板



现在，我们需要为我们的部分准备环境。



为此，在 MetaEditor 5 中选择菜单项 "New"（新建），然后选择 "Custom indicator"（自定义指标）。



依据 MQL4 指标的输入参数创建输入参数（图 1）：



extern int FastEMA= 12 ; extern int SlowEMA= 26 ; extern int SignalSMA= 9 ;





图 1. MACD 指标的输入参数



然后，依据在 MQL4 程序中所写的创建指标缓存（图 2）：



double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[];





图 2. MACD 的指标缓存



现在，我们已经为我们的新指标创建了一个模板。

您需要对其进行几处修改。在输入参数上方添加一行：

#include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh>

向函数：



int OnInit ()

添加以下代码行：



InitMql4();

int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated);

然后将一行负责针对 MQL4 程序启动环境的代码添加到程序的主体：

如您所见，此函数将返回可用于 MQL4 环境的柱的数量；这里也出现一个新的变量：

int CountedMQL4;

此变量与以下 MQL5 变量类似：



prev_calculated,

CountedMQL4 变量在包含文件中声明；它传递已计算的数据量。

然后，将我们准备好的 MQL4 部分在最后一个交易品种后面插入生成的 MQL5 模板。

现在，我们需要启动指标。



为此，将以下代码行添加到程序的主体：

Start(bars, CountedMQL4, MacdBuffer, SignalBuffer, FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalSMA);

如您所见，此行将传递对我们的 MQL4 程序而言必不可少的数据，以及到生成的缓存的链接，并且我们将从在 MQL5 中创建的模板获取缓存的名称。



应得到以下结果：

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MacdBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "SignalBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int FastEMA= 12 ; input int SlowEMA= 26 ; input int SignalSMA= 9 ; double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MacdBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,SignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); InitMql4(); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); Start(bars, CountedMQL4, MacdBuffer, SignalBuffer, FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalSMA); return (rates_total); } int Start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars; for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) MacdBuffer[i]= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,FastEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i) - iMA ( NULL , 0 ,SlowEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i); for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(MacdBuffer, Bars ,SignalSMA, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

这只是迁移的第一阶段；现在，我们开始调试指标。

3. 在 MQL5 中处理指标缓存的特点



因为很多预定义的 MQL4 变量对应于预定义的 MQL5 变量的名称，您应对迁移的 MQL4 部分进行以下更改：

MQL4

MQL5

IndicatorCounted()

prev_calculated

Bars rates_total iMA( iMAMql4( iMAOnArray( iMAOnArrayMql4(

无论数据存储组织的特性是什么，MQL5 参考对 SetIndexBuffer() 有以下说明：

备注 在绑定之后，动态数组 buffer[] 将被作为公共数组编制索引，即使为已绑定数组预安装了时间序列的索引。如果您要更改指标数组的存取顺序，在使用 SetIndexBuffer() 函数绑定数组之后使用 ArraySetAsSeries() 函数。

因此，存取指标缓存的初始政策现在与处理普通数组对应，因而您应始终添加绑定：

ArraySetAsSeries (MacdBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (SignalBuffer,true);

结果代码如下所示：

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MacdBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "SignalBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int FastEMA= 12 ; input int SlowEMA= 26 ; input int SignalSMA= 9 ; double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MacdBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,SignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); InitMql4(); ArraySetAsSeries (MacdBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (SignalBuffer,true); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); Start(bars, CountedMQL4, MacdBuffer, SignalBuffer, FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalSMA); return (rates_total); } int Start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA) { int limit; int counted_bars=prev_calculated; if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit=rates_total-counted_bars; for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) MacdBuffer[i]=iMAMql4( NULL , 0 ,FastEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i) -iMAMql4( NULL , 0 ,SlowEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i); for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArrayMql4(MacdBuffer,rates_total,SignalSMA, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

图 3 显示了执行结果：

图 3. 用 MQL4 重写的 MACD 指标与用 MQL5 写的标准 MACD 指标的比较。







4. 迁移随机动量指标的例子

让我们在 MetaEditor 5 中为我们的指标创建新的模板（图 4-5）：







图 4. 输入参数







图 5. 缓存



在调试期间，我们指出应通过简单的复制，将 MQL4 "OnInit" 函数中的几个计算移到 "Start" 函数内：

int draw_begin1=KPeriod+Slowing; int draw_begin2=draw_begin1+DPeriod;

#property indicator_plots 2

我们还需要更改绘图缓存的数量，因为在我们的 MQL4 程序中使用 2 个缓存来进行内部计算，使用另外 2 个缓存来绘图。

并且更改将在我们的 MQL4 程序中用于内部计算的缓存的状态：



SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,HighesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,LowesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS );

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MainBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "SignalBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int Kperiod= 14 ; input int Dperiod= 5 ; input int Slowing= 5 ; double MainBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; double HighesBuffer[]; double LowesBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MainBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,SignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,HighesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,LowesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); InitMql4(); ArraySetAsSeries (MainBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (SignalBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (HighesBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (LowesBuffer,true); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); start(bars, CountedMQL4, MainBuffer, SignalBuffer, HighesBuffer, LowesBuffer, Kperiod, Dperiod, Slowing); return (rates_total); } int start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MainBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], double &HighesBuffer[], double &LowesBuffer[], int KPeriod, int DPeriod, int Slowing) { int draw_begin1=KPeriod+Slowing; int draw_begin2=draw_begin1+DPeriod; int i,k; int counted_bars=prev_calculated; double price; if (rates_total<=draw_begin2) return ( 0 ); if (counted_bars< 1 ) { for (i= 1 ;i<=draw_begin1;i++) MainBuffer[rates_total-i]= 0 ; for (i= 1 ;i<=draw_begin2;i++) SignalBuffer[rates_total-i]= 0 ; } i=rates_total-KPeriod; if (counted_bars>KPeriod) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double min= 1000000 ; k=i+KPeriod- 1 ; while (k>=i) { price=Low[k]; if (min>price) min=price; k--; } LowesBuffer[i]=min; i--; } i=rates_total-KPeriod; if (counted_bars>KPeriod) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double max=- 1000000 ; k=i+KPeriod- 1 ; while (k>=i) { price=High[k]; if (max<price) max=price; k--; } HighesBuffer[i]=max; i--; } i=rates_total-draw_begin1; if (counted_bars>draw_begin1) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double sumlow= 0.0 ; double sumhigh= 0.0 ; for (k=(i+Slowing- 1 );k>=i;k--) { sumlow+=Close[k]-LowesBuffer[k]; sumhigh+=HighesBuffer[k]-LowesBuffer[k]; } if (sumhigh== 0.0 ) MainBuffer[i]= 100.0 ; else MainBuffer[i]=sumlow/sumhigh* 100 ; i--; } if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit=rates_total-counted_bars; for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArrayMql4(MainBuffer,rates_total,DPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

进行必要的更改：

结果，我们得到一个用 MQL5 编写的，具有 MQL4 价格结构的完全成熟的随机动量指标。



图 6 显示了其运行结果：





图 6. 用 MQL4 重写的随机动量指标与用 MQL5 写的标准随机动量指标的比较。

5. 迁移 RSI 指标的例子

extern int RSIPeriod= 14 ; double RSIBuffer[]; double PosBuffer[]; double NegBuffer[];

收集有关我们的指标的信息：

并且在 MetaEditor 5 中为其创建一个模板（图 7-8）。







图 7. RSI 指标的输入参数







图 8. RSI 指标的缓存

缓存总数为 3：



#property indicator_buffers 3

用于绘图的缓存数量为 1：



#property indicator_plots 1

设定用于计算的缓存的状态：



SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,PosBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,NegBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )

安排各个部分并进行必要的更改：



#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "RSIBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "PosBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "NegBuffer" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int RSIPeriod= 14 ; double RSIBuffer[]; double PosBuffer[]; double NegBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,RSIBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,PosBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,NegBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); InitMql4(3); ArraySetAsSeries (RSIBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (PosBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (NegBuffer,true); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); RSImql4(bars, CountedMQL4, RSIBuffer, PosBuffer, NegBuffer, RSIPeriod); return (rates_total); } int RSImql4( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &RSIBuffer[], double &PosBuffer[], double &NegBuffer[], int RSIPeriod) { int i,counted_bars=prev_calculated; double rel,negative,positive; if (rates_total<=RSIPeriod) return ( 0 ); if (counted_bars< 1 ) for (i= 1 ;i<=RSIPeriod;i++) RSIBuffer[rates_total-i]= 0.0 ; i=rates_total-RSIPeriod- 1 ; if (counted_bars>=RSIPeriod) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double sumn= 0.0 ,sump= 0.0 ; if (i==rates_total-RSIPeriod- 1 ) { int k=rates_total- 2 ; while (k>=i) { rel=Close[k]-Close[k+ 1 ]; if (rel> 0 ) sump+=rel; else sumn-=rel; k--; } positive=sump/RSIPeriod; negative=sumn/RSIPeriod; } else { rel=Close[i]-Close[i+ 1 ]; if (rel> 0 ) sump=rel; else sumn=-rel; positive=(PosBuffer[i+ 1 ]*(RSIPeriod- 1 )+sump)/RSIPeriod; negative=(NegBuffer[i+ 1 ]*(RSIPeriod- 1 )+sumn)/RSIPeriod; } PosBuffer[i]=positive; NegBuffer[i]=negative; if (negative== 0.0 ) RSIBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; else RSIBuffer[i]= 100.0 - 100.0 /( 1 +positive/negative); i--; } return ( 0 ); }

在这里，与前一个指标不同，我们更改名称：现在，代替在 MQL4 中有用的 int Start() 函数

int start() {

我们在 MQL5 中使用



int RSImql4(

函数本身的名称以及在 MQL5 中的调用位置都出现改变。



图 9 显示了库的运行结果。







图 9. 用 MQL4 重写的 RSIc 指标与用 MQL5 写的标准 RSI 指标的比较。

6. 设置

要设置此模块，您需要将 mql4_2_mql5.mqh 文件复制到 MQL5\Include\ 文件夹。

测试文件应放于 MQL5\Indicators 文件夹中。

7. 改进

如果您愿意，您可以通过依据“从 MQL4 迁移到 MQL5”一文，连接一个库来扩展模块的功能。将 InitMQL4.mqh 文件添加到 MQL5\Include 文件夹，并且在输入参数之前添加以下代码行：



#include <InitMQL4.mqh>

您可以在“从 MQL4 迁移到 MQL5”一文中熟悉必要的更改。

总结

本文介绍了使用特殊的 mql4_2_mql5.mqh 库将简单价格结构从 MQL4 迁移到 MQL5 的算法。



在调试期间您可能会遇到一些麻烦，但是对于熟悉 MQL4 的人而言，复制它们并不会成为一个问题。



考虑到在 MQL5 环境中存取数据的特性，指标的重新计算可能要用一些时间。原因在于我们必须针对来自 MQL4 环境的程序创建和重新计算必要的数据。对于到 MQL5 环境的完全成熟的指标迁移，在重写时应考虑到在 MQL5 中存储和存取数据的特性。

附注



我想提醒您注意“考虑到在 MQL5 环境中存取数据的特性，指标的重新计算可能要用一些时间。原因在于我们必须针对来自 MQL4 环境的程序创建和重新计算必要的数据。”这两句。有时等待可能会持续几秒钟（见图 10-11）：



图 10. 未计算出数据 图 11. 有数据可用

这与客户端的一个特点有关 - 在创建指标句柄时，在客户端的高速缓存中只创建计算部分的一个副本。如果尚未创建此类指标（具有相同的输入参数），则

iMA (Symb,TimFram,iMAPeriod,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price);

函数的调用将创建一个移动平均线指标，但是仅创建一次。

下一次尝试创建已经存在的指标时，客户端将仅返回其句柄。



因此，指标的计算仅执行一次，而不是刚刚在创建其句柄之后。