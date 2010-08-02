Creating Multi-Colored Indicators in MQL5

Introduction



Thanks to the efforts of MetaTrader 5 developers, the MQL5 language has appeared. There are a lot of innovations, but here I will describe and consider the possibility of creation of multi-color indicators. In MQL4 the color can be specified for a line, it's the same for the whole line, and the multi-color indicators are created using the partial overlap of the indicator's buffers, which is not convenient.

The developers of the MQL5 language have provided a new possibility - to specify a color for each section of the indicator's line (for lines) and colors of separate objects (for bars, candles, histograms, arrows). To understand this article, it's better to have a look at MQL5 Reference.

In this article, I will try to consider the following topics:

Basics of indicators

Data buffers of the indicator

Color index buffers of the indicator

How to convert one-color drawing mode to multi-color on the example of the RSI indicator (conversion of DRAW_LINE to DRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing styles)

How to paint the candlestick chart (using the DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES drawing style) depending on the values of the RSI indicator

How to get the value from the buffer of color indexes

Why color indicators?

Let's consider two color drawing styles - DRAW_COLOR_LINE and DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES, remaining drawing styles differ only in the number of buffers.

Using the color indicators, you will be able to:



Show additional information on candles.

Create hybrids of indicators (the MACD color depends on the values of RSI).

Highlight the important signals of the indicator.

Just simply decorate your client terminal.



Just turn on your imagination and make your trade more convenient.



The MQL5 basics



Let's start with the principles of the indicator.



Generally, the indicator gets input data (prices, the other indicator's data), performs some calculations and fills several buffers with the data. The client terminal plots the information from the buffers, provided by the indicator according to its drawing type.

The drawing style is defined by the developer. The indicator buffers are arrays of double type, declared at the global level. Several buffers can be combined into the graphic plots, if more than one buffer is needed for a style. If you have never created custom indicators, you may read the articles (the basics are well described there): "MQL5: Create Your Own Indicator" and "Custom Indicators in MQL5 for Newbies".

Here is the minimal code of the color indicator, I will describe its components:

#property copyright "ProF" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 Red,Green,BlueViolet double buffer_line[] , buffer_color_line[] ; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_line, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , Blue ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 , Orange ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for ( int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total- 1 ;i++) { if (open[i]>close[i]) { buffer_color_line[i]= 0 ; } else { buffer_color_line[i]= 1 ; } buffer_line[i]=open[i]; } return (rates_total- 1 ); }

Let us examine the details of writing the color indicators:

#property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1

In the first line we specify the number of indicator buffers, in our case we have two buffers:



The buffer for the indicator data, in our case, for the opening prices; The buffer for the color indexes.

In the second line, we specify the number of graphics. It's important to distinguish the graphics and the indicator's buffers. The graphics is the line (candle, bar, arrow, etc.) of the indicator. An indicator buffer is an array with data, needed to plot, array with color indexes or an array for the internal calculations of the indicator (this type is not drawn in the indicator's window).



The number of plots may be equal or less than the number of buffers, it depends on the drawing style and number of buffers for the calculation. The table with drawing styles and number of buffers needed for each style is available in the Drawing Styles chapter of MQL5 Reference.



The "most interesting" begins here:

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 Red,Green,BlueViolet

In the first line, we specify the drawing style, in our case the drawing style is a histogram from a zero line. This drawing style requires a data buffer and a color index buffer. All drawing styles containing the word "COLOR" require a buffer for color indexes.



In the second line, we specify the width of a line equal to three pixels, by default, the width of a line is set to one pixel.

In the third line, we specify the colors for the indexes of the graphics, in this case, we specified three colors "Red", "Green" and "BlueViolet". The color indexes are starting from zero: 0-"Red", 1-"Green", 2-"BlueViolet". The colors are required for setting colors of the graphics. The colors can be specified in several ways, the "#property indicator_color1" is one of them. This is a "static" method, it is used at the stage of the program compilation. The second method is discussed below.



double buffer_line[] , buffer_color_line[] ;

Here we declare two arrays that will be used as buffers, the first will be used as a data buffer, the second will be used for the color indexes, both declared as the arrays of double type.

Let's consider the indicator initialization function:

SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_line, INDICATOR_DATA );

Here we assign the indicator buffer with an array, the specified "INDICATOR_DATA" buffer type means that this buffer will be used to store the values of the indicator (i.e. it's the data buffer of the indicator). Note, that the first parameter is equal to zero (0) - it's the buffer index.



SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX );

Here we assign the indicator buffer with an array and specify "INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX" as the buffer type - it means that this buffer will be used to store the color indexes for each bar of the indicator. Note that the first parameter is equal to (1), it's the buffer index.

The buffer ordering must be special: first of all, the indicator data buffers, then the color index buffers.

And finally, the second way to specify the colors of the graphics (to specify the color indexes):



PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 );

Here we specify the number of color indexes. The first parameter of the function is equal to "0", it's the graphics index. Note that in this case we must specify the number of color indexes (in the first method, the compiler calculates it).

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , Blue ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 , Orange );

Here we specify the colors for each index. The first parameter of the function is the index of the graphics, the third parameter is the color index, starting from zero. The second way of setting color indexes differs in the following: the number of colors and their indexes can be specified dynamically, for example, using the function. If you use both methods, remember that the dynamic method overrides the static (first method).



Next, consider the OnCalculate function, we calculate the buffer values for the indicator's graphics. We choose the simplest rules for the color selection for the histogram, if the open price is greater than the close price, we assign the current buffer element with the color index (in the "buffer_color_line" array) equal to zero (0). The color index, equal to zero (0) corresponds to the "Blue" color, specified above.

If the open price is lower than the close price, we assign the color index, equal to 1, that corresponds to Orange color. Here is this simple example:

One can see, it's easy, we only need some imagination.

The Methods of Color Setting



Now, let's consider the details of color setting.



According to MQL5 Reference, the color can be specified using different methods:

Literally;

Numerically;

Using color names.

Let's consider all of them.

Literally

color color_var = C'10,20,255' ; color color_var = C'0x0A,0x14,0xFF' ;

The colors are defined according to the RGB (Red, Green, Blue), any color can be presented as a sum of these three colors. Accordingly, the first number corresponds to Red color component. The second corresponds to Green, the third corresponds to the Blue component. The numbers (in decimal form) can be from 0 to 255. In hexadecimal base, the values can be from 00 to FF.

The first and the second lines are equal: we assign Blue color to the color_var variable. The difference is the representation of a number in specified numeral systems, the decimal in the first line, and hexadecimal in the second line. There isn't any difference, you can choose the way, convenient for you. The smaller number corresponds to the darker colors, the white color is: "C'255,255,255'" or "C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF'", the black color is: "C'0,0,0'" or "C'0x00,0x00,0x00'".



Numerically

color color_var = 0xFFFFFF ; color color_var = 0x0000FF ; color color_var = 16777215 color color_var = 0x008000 color color_var = 32768

The colors are represented in hexadecimal and decimal numeral systems. For example, the value "0x0000FF" is equal to "C'0xFF,0x00,0x00'", as we see, the first and the last pairs of the numbers are swapped.



To get the value 16777215 in the decimal numerical system, we need to convert the number FFFFFF from hexadecimal to the decimal numeral system.



Color names

color color_var = Red ; color color_var = Blue ; color color_var = Orange ;

This is the simplest way, but you can specify only colors from the web-colors set.

Let's summarize how we can specify colors.

All the three methods are equal, for example:

color color1 = C'255,0,0' ; color color2 = C'0xFF,0x00,0x00' ; color color3 = 0x0000FF ; color color4 = 255 ; color color5 = Red ; Alert ((color1==color2) && (color1==color2) && (color1==color4) && (color1==color5));

A Practice

We have learned the basics, now let's consider how to paint the chart candles with different colors, depending on the other indicator values, for example, depending on RSI values. To create the color candlesticks on the chart, we need to write an indicator that will plot the imposed color candles on the chart.



Here is the code of the indicator, if the values of RSI are less than 50%, it plots Blue candles, otherwise the candles are plotted with Orange color.

To avoid the confusion of a reader, there isn't checking for the correctness of the data and error processing. But these details should be taken into account when writing the working code of the indicator.



#property copyright "ProF" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close" #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_width1 3 double buffer_open[],buffer_high[],buffer_low[],buffer_close[]; double buffer_color_line[]; double buffer_tmp[ 1 ]; double buffer_RSI[]; int handle_rsi= 0 ; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_high, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,buffer_low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,buffer_close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,buffer_RSI, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , Blue ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 , Orange ); handle_rsi= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "Examples\\RSI" ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for ( int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total- 1 ;i++) { CopyBuffer (handle_rsi, 0 , BarsCalculated (handle_rsi)-i- 1 , 1 ,buffer_tmp); buffer_RSI[i]=buffer_tmp[ 0 ]; buffer_open[i]=open[i]; buffer_high[i]=high[i]; buffer_low[i]=low[i]; buffer_close[i]=close[i]; if (buffer_RSI[i]< 50 ) { buffer_color_line[i]= 0 ; } else { buffer_color_line[i]= 1 ; } } return (rates_total- 1 ); }

Here is how it looks like:

It looks good, but we will go ahead.

Let's paint the candles depending on the values of RSI using many colors, so called gradient filling.

The colors can be specified manually, but it isn't convenient and easy to specify 30-40 colors. We will do the following: we will write two functions, the first for the color indexes, the second is for getting the color depending on arguments of the function. The idea is written in comments.



#property copyright "ProF" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close" #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_width1 3 double buffer_open[],buffer_high[],buffer_low[],buffer_close[]; double buffer_color_line[]; double buffer_tmp[ 1 ]; double buffer_RSI[]; int handle_rsi= 0 ; void setPlotColor( int plot) { PlotIndexSetInteger (plot, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 50 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger (plot, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i, StringToColor ( "\"0,175," + IntegerToString (i* 7 )+ "\"" )); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger (plot, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i+ 25 , StringToColor ( "\"0," + IntegerToString ( 175 -i* 7 )+ ",175\"" )); } } int getPlotColor( double current, double min, double max) { return (( int ) NormalizeDouble (( 50 /(max-min))*current, 0 )); } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_high, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,buffer_low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,buffer_close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,buffer_RSI, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); setPlotColor( 0 ); handle_rsi= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "Examples\\RSI" , 6 ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for ( int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total- 1 ;i++) { CopyBuffer (handle_rsi, 0 , BarsCalculated (handle_rsi)-i- 1 , 1 ,buffer_tmp); buffer_RSI[i]=buffer_tmp[ 0 ]; buffer_open[i]=open[i]; buffer_high[i]=high[i]; buffer_low[i]=low[i]; buffer_close[i]=close[i]; buffer_color_line[i]=getPlotColor(buffer_RSI[i], 0 , 100 ); } return (rates_total- 1 ); }

Here is how it looks like:





Using it as an example, set other colors. Try to replace RSI with another indicator.



The practice is always important.



Drawing Styles: Conventional and Multi-Color



You can paint an existing indicator, you need to do the following things: change the drawing style to multicolor, add buffers, assign them with the indicator buffers and specify the painting details.



Here is a table of conventional drawing styles and corresponding multi-color (painted) drawing styles:

Before

After

DRAW_LINE DRAW_COLOR_LINE DRAW_SECTION DRAW_COLOR_SECTION DRAW_HISTOGRAM DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 DRAW_ARROW DRAW_COLOR_ARROW DRAW_ZIGZAG

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG ( example DRAW_CANDLES DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

Here is the code of the modified RSI, painted depending on its own values.



All modifications are commented.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Relative Strength Index" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_level2 70 #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue input int InpPeriodRSI= 14 ; double ExtRSIBuffer[]; double ExtPosBuffer[]; double ExtNegBuffer[]; int ExtPeriodRSI; double buffer_color[]; void setPlotColor( int plot) { PlotIndexSetInteger(plot,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 50 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger(plot,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,i,StringToColor( "\"0,175," +IntegerToString(i* 7 )+ "\"" )); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger(plot,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,i+ 25 ,StringToColor( "\"0," +IntegerToString( 175 -i* 7 )+ ",175\"" )); } } int getPlotColor( double current, double min, double max) { return (( int )NormalizeDouble(( 50 /(max-min))*current, 0 )); } void OnInit() { if (InpPeriodRSI< 1 ) { ExtPeriodRSI= 12 ; Print( "Incorrect value for input variable InpPeriodRSI =" ,InpPeriodRSI, "Indicator will use value =" ,ExtPeriodRSI, "for calculations." ); } else ExtPeriodRSI=InpPeriodRSI; SetIndexBuffer( 0 ,ExtRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 1 ,buffer_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer( 2 ,ExtPosBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer( 3 ,ExtNegBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); setPlotColor( 0 ); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger( 0 ,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "RSI(" + string (ExtPeriodRSI)+ ")" ); } int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { int i; double diff; if (rates_total<=ExtPeriodRSI) return ( 0 ); int pos=prev_calculated- 1 ; if (pos<=ExtPeriodRSI) { ExtRSIBuffer[ 0 ]= 0.0 ; ExtPosBuffer[ 0 ]= 0.0 ; ExtNegBuffer[ 0 ]= 0.0 ; double SumP= 0.0 ; double SumN= 0.0 ; for (i= 1 ;i<=ExtPeriodRSI;i++) { ExtRSIBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; ExtPosBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; ExtNegBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; diff=price[i]-price[i- 1 ]; SumP+=(diff> 0 ?diff: 0 ); SumN+=(diff< 0 ?-diff: 0 ); } ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumP/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumN/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtRSIBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]= 100.0 -( 100.0 /( 1.0 +ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]/ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI])); pos=ExtPeriodRSI+ 1 ; } for (i=pos;i<rates_total;i++) { diff=price[i]-price[i- 1 ]; ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i- 1 ]*(ExtPeriodRSI- 1 )+(diff> 0.0 ?diff: 0.0 ))/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i- 1 ]*(ExtPeriodRSI- 1 )+(diff< 0.0 ?-diff: 0.0 ))/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtRSIBuffer[i]= 100.0 - 100.0 /( 1 +ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]); buffer_color[i] = getPlotColor(ExtRSIBuffer[i], 0 , 100 ); } return (rates_total); }

Here is it, you may compare the color of the candles and RSI.

How to Get the Color value of the Indicator from the Expert Advisor/Indicator/Script



Often it's necessary to get the color of a line for automated trading in an Expert Advisor or for some other purposes.



The implementation is simple, let's consider a script.

#property copyright "ProF" #property link "http://" #property version "1.00" void OnStart () { int handle = 0 ; double tmp[ 1 ]; handle = iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "Examples\\RSI" , 6 ); CopyBuffer (handle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,tmp); Alert (tmp[ 0 ]); }

Note, that we can get the value of the color index, not the color itself!



You must know the correspondence between the color indexes and colors values. In addition, you must know the buffer of color indexes.



To find it out, you need to understand the criteria of the color index setting or determine them empirically by this script or using other methods.



Conclusion

We have considered the following MQL5 drawing styles: DRAW_COLOR_LINE, DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES. We have painted the candles and learned how to paint the RSI indicator (DRAW_LINE -> DRAW_COLOR_LINE). In addition, we have learned how to get the value of the color buffer indexes.



The MQL5 language has a lot of drawing styles, the only limit is your imagination. The use of colored lines allows to see the market better.

Use the new opportunities for a more comfortable trading.

