MetaTrader 5 / Trading systems
Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
MQL5 Market Turns One Year Old

MQL5 Market Turns One Year Old

MetaTrader 5Trading systems |
5 018 5
MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

One year has passed since the launch of sales in MQL5 Market. It was a year of hard work, which turned the new service into the largest store of trading robots and technical indicators for MetaTrader 5 platform. Before moving on, we have decided to sum up intermediate results of the new service operation.

MQL5 Market: showcase of trading programs turns 1 year old!

History of MQL5 Market began from June 2011 when the service started working in beta mode. From that moment, developers were able to register as Sellers and put up their products in the service. On February 3, 2012, the service was integrated with MQL5.community payment system allowing traders to download free products, test demo versions and purchase commercial trading applications. Sales have been launched and popularization of MQL5 Market has started.


Overall Results

Since then, over 170 developers of MQL5 applications from all over the world have already offered more than 460 trading programs for sale. These programs include trading robots, indicators, various scripts, panels, utilities and analyzers. Expert Advisors form the most numerous group with 46% of the total number of published applications. Custom indicators come second (33%). Each program contains a description, test results with screenshots and information about the author. You can try any application in MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

Categories of trading programs in MQL5 Market   Prices of trading applications in MQL5 Market


The prices of commercial products vary from 10 US Dollars up to 30 000 US Dollars. That is the price set by the developer with the nickname "lordlev" for TimeMachine Expert Advisor. One-third of all the products are located in the lowest price range of 10-20 USD per application. Products with the price of 100 USD or higher comprise 27%. The service also has free products (16%). They can be used without any additional charges.


Sales

A wide range of products, serviceability and secure purchases in MQL5 Market attract more and more traders. During the first year of MQL5 Market's operation, users downloaded more than 23 000 demo versions of commercial products and the same number of free applications to their MetaTrader 5 terminals. In the past six months, the number of downloads via the service is growing by 25% every month. More than 80% of the service's annual turnover has been registered during the same period.

Program downloads via MQL5 Market   Program purchases via MQL5 Market

More than 380 commercial programs have been sold since the launch of MQL5 Market. The first Expert Advisor to be sold was GoodTrade at the price of 90 US Dollars. The Expert Advisor for trading on EURUSD called Freak has turned out to be the most expensive product that was sold via the service. Its price at the time of the purchase was 1 279 USD. After the update in January, it has risen up to 1 625 USD. We should also mention the most expensive Expert Advisor which is also the most debated one on our Forum. It is called "TimeMachine" and its price is 30 000 USD. It is also quite popular even when compared to some more affordable applications. The number of downloads of its demo version is rising day by day. However, no one has purchased it yet. We will follow the fate of this product.

After examining the categories of trading applications sold via MQL5 Market, we found out that custom indicators are the most popular products in quantitative terms (45% of total products sold) followed by trading robots (37%) and panels (9%). The major part of the service's turnover is generated by Expert Advisors (77% of total sales) due to their high average price and steady demand for expensive trading robots having the price of 500 USD and higher.

Number of Products Sold Via MQL5 Market by Categories   Sales volume of products sold via MQL5 Market by categories

As for the average purchase price in MQL5 Market (black dashed line on the chart), it is growing steadily. While in February 2012 the average purchase price was 25 US Dollars, it has risen up to 80 credits already in January 2013. The reason is the growing number of high-priced products published in the service and increasing demand for them among traders. Trading robots are the most expensive applications when compared by categories. Their average price has already reached 160 credits per Expert Advisor. The robots are followed by panels with the average price of 50 USD per products.

Average purchase price in MQL5 Market

Technical indicators come third in TOP 3 of the most popular applications. Their average purchase price has never exceeded 30 US Dollars. This is quite unusual, as high-quality indicators for automatic or semi-automatic trading are always in demand.

So, if you are an active developer, your customers are already waiting for you in MQL5 Market.


Go to MQL5 Market



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/632

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

Other articles by this author

Last comments | Go to discussion (5)
Jinsong Zhang
Jinsong Zhang | 1 Feb 2013 at 04:41

well, happy birthday :) ~~

Lukas Hakos
Lukas Hakos | 8 Feb 2013 at 09:33
Additionally - happy b-day :-)
Rogerio Figurelli
Rogerio Figurelli | 8 Feb 2013 at 22:21
Very good informations. The price trend is very relevant, in my opinion providers must be enabled to change the price like signals. If this was possible I think selling would increase because providers could adjust their price to the market.
Jinsong Zhang
Jinsong Zhang | 9 Feb 2013 at 08:15
figurelli:
Very good informations. The price trend is very relevant, in my opinion providers must be enabled to change the price like signals. If this was possible I think selling would increase because providers could adjust their price to the market.
yes it's possible but you need leave comment in your product's page.
Rogerio Figurelli
Rogerio Figurelli | 9 Feb 2013 at 14:49
song_song:
yes it's possible but you need leave comment in your product's page.
Thanks song_song, I will try this way.
Fast Testing of Trading Ideas on the Chart Fast Testing of Trading Ideas on the Chart
The article describes the method of fast visual testing of trading ideas. The method is based on the combination of a price chart, a signal indicator and a balance calculation indicator. I would like to share my method of searching for trading ideas, as well as the method I use for fast testing of these ideas.
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets
Recently MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 user received an opportunity to become a Signals Provider and earn additional profit. Now, you can display your trading success on your web site, blog or social network page using the new widgets. The benefits of using widgets are obvious: they increase the Signals Providers' popularity, establish their reputation as successful traders, as well as attract new Subscribers. All traders placing widgets on other web sites can enjoy these benefits.
Change Expert Advisor Parameters From the User Panel "On the Fly" Change Expert Advisor Parameters From the User Panel "On the Fly"
This article provides a small example demonstrating the implementation of an Expert Advisor whose parameters can be controlled from the user panel. When changing the parameters "on the fly", the Expert Advisor writes the values obtained from the info panel to a file to further read them from the file and display accordingly on the panel. This article may be relevant to those who trade manually or in semi-automatic mode.
Order Strategies. Multi-Purpose Expert Advisor Order Strategies. Multi-Purpose Expert Advisor
This article centers around strategies that actively use pending orders, a metalanguage that can be created to formally describe such strategies and the use of a multi-purpose Expert Advisor whose operation is based on those descriptions