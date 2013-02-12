Change Expert Advisor Parameters From the User Panel "On the Fly"

Contents

2. Structure of the Expert Advisor

3. Interaction with the User Panel

When developing complex Expert Advisors, the number of external parameters can be very large. And settings very often need to be changed manually, making the whole process very time-consuming, given a massive list of parameters. One can, of course, prepare sets in advance and have them saved, yet it may not be exactly what is required in some cases. This is where MQL5 comes in handy, as it always does.

Let us try to create a user panel that will allow us to change parameters of an Expert Advisor "on the fly" while trading. This may be relevant to those who trade manually or in semi-automatic mode. Upon any change made, parameters will be written to a file from which they will then be read by the Expert Advisor to be further displayed on the panel.





For illustration, we will develop a simple EA that opens a position in the direction of the JMA indicator. The EA will work on completed bars on the current symbol and time frame. External parameters will include Indicator Period, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Reverse and Lot. These options will be quite sufficient in our example.

Let us add two additional parameters to be able to turn the panel on/off (On/Off Info Panel) and enable/disable the Expert Advisor parameter setting mode ("On The Fly" Setting). Where the number of parameters is large, It is always more convenient to place additional options at the very beginning or end of the list for an easy and quick access.

Fig. 1. Info Panel with parameters of the Expert Advisor

"On The Fly" setting mode is disabled by default. When you enable this mode for the first time, the Expert Advisor creates a file in order to save all parameters it currently has. The same will happen if the file is accidentally deleted. The Expert Advisor will detect the deletion and recreate the file. With the "On The Fly" setting mode being disabled, the Expert Advisor will be guided by external parameters.

If this mode is enabled, the Expert Advisor will read the parameters from the file and, by simply clicking on any parameter on the info panel, you will be able to either select the required value or enter a new value in the popping up dialog window. The file data will be updated every time a new value is selected.





Although the program is small and all functions could easily fit in one file, it is still much more convenient to navigate all project information when it is properly categorized. Therefore, it is best to categorize the functions by type and have them in different files from the very beginning to later include them in the master file. The figure below shows a shared project folder with the OnTheFly Expert Advisor and all include files. The include files are placed in a separate folder (Include).





Fig. 2. Project files in the Navigator window of MetaEditor

When the include files are in the same folder with the master file, the code is as follows:

#include "Include/!OnChartEvent.mqh" #include "Include/CREATE_PANEL.mqh" #include "Include/FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh" #include "Include/ERRORS.mqh" #include "Include/ARRAYS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_SIGNALS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_FUNCTIONS.mqh" #include "Include/GET_STRING.mqh" #include "Include/GET_COLOR.mqh" #include "Include/ADD_FUNCTIONS.mqh"

More information on how to include files can be found in MQL5 Reference.

We will need global variables - copies of external parameters. Their values will either be assigned from the external parameters or the file, depending on the Expert Advisor's mode. These variables are used throughout the entire program code, e.g. in displaying values on the info panel, in trading functions, etc.

int gPeriod_Ind = 0 ; double gTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double gStopLoss = 0.0 ; bool gReverse = false ; double gLot = 0.0 ;

As in all other Expert Advisors, we will have the main functions: OnInit, OnTick and OnDeinit. And there will also be the OnTimer function. Every second it will check the existence of the parameter file and restore it in case it was accidentally deleted. Since we need to interact with the user panel, the OnChartEvent function will be used, too. This function together with other related functions has been placed in a separate file (!OnChartEvent.mqh).

The core code of the master file is as follows:

#define szArrIP 5 #define NAME_EXPERT MQL5InfoString(MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME) #define TRM_DP TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) #include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include "Include/!OnChartEvent.mqh" #include "Include/CREATE_PANEL.mqh" #include "Include/FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh" #include "Include/ERRORS.mqh" #include "Include/ARRAYS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_SIGNALS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_FUNCTIONS.mqh" #include "Include/GET_STRING.mqh" #include "Include/GET_COLOR.mqh" #include "Include/ADD_FUNCTIONS.mqh" CSymbolInfo mysymbol; CTrade mytrade; input int Period_Ind = 10 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 30 ; input bool Reverse = false ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input string slash= "" ; sinput bool InfoPanel = true ; sinput bool SettingOnTheFly = false ; int hdlSI= INVALID_HANDLE ; double lcheck= 0 ; bool isPos= false ; int gPeriod_Ind = 0 ; double gTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double gStopLoss = 0.0 ; bool gReverse = false ; double gLot = 0.0 ; void OnInit () { if (NotTest()) { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); } Init_arr_vparams(); SetParameters(); GetIndicatorsHandles(); NewBar(); SetInfoPanel(); } void OnTick () { if (!NewBar()) { return ; } else { TradingBlock(); } } void OnTimer () { SetParameters(); SetInfoPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (NotTest()) { { Print (getUnitReasonText(reason)); } if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteAllExpertObjects(); if (NotTest()) { EventKillTimer (); } IndicatorRelease (hdlSI); } }

I have also included a few more functions in the master file:

GetIndicatorsHandles – gets the indicator handle.

– gets the indicator handle. NewBar – determines the new bar event.

– determines the new bar event. SetParameters – sets parameters depending on the mode.

– sets parameters depending on the mode. iZeroMemory – zeroes out some variables and arrays.

bool flgRead= false ; double arrParamIP[]; void SetParameters() { if (!NotTest() || (NotTest() && !SettingOnTheFly)) { flgRead= false ; ArrayResize (arrParamIP, 0 ); if (Period_Ind<= 0 ) { lcheck= 10 ; } else { lcheck=Period_Ind; } gPeriod_Ind=( int )lcheck; gStopLoss=StopLoss; gTakeProfit=TakeProfit; gReverse=Reverse; if (Lot<= 0 ) { lcheck= 0.1 ; } else { lcheck=Lot; } gLot=lcheck; } else { string lpath= "" ; if ((lpath=CheckCreateGetPath())!= "" ) { WriteReadParameters(lpath); } } }

Source codes for these functions can be found in the files attached to the article. Here, we will only review the SetParameters function (explanatory comments are provided in the code):

The source code for the SetParameters function is simple and straightforward. Let us have a closer look at the WriteReadParameters function. Everything is pretty simple here. First we check if the file with parameters exists. If it does, we read the file and write parameter values to an array using the GetValuesParamsFromFile function. If the file does not exist, it will be created, with current external parameters written to it.

Below is the code with more detailed comments for the implementation of the actions described above:

void WriteReadParameters( string pth) { string nm_fl=pth+ "ParametersOnTheFly.ini" ; int hFl= FileOpen (nm_fl, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI ); if (hFl!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!flgRead) { ArrayResize (arrParamIP,szArrIP); flgRead=GetValuesParamsFromFile(hFl,arrParamIP); } if ( ArraySize (arrParamIP)==szArrIP) { if (( int )arrParamIP[ 0 ]<= 0 ) { lcheck= 10 ; } else { lcheck=( int )arrParamIP[ 0 ]; } gPeriod_Ind=( int )lcheck; gTakeProfit=arrParamIP[ 1 ]; gStopLoss=arrParamIP[ 2 ]; gReverse=arrParamIP[ 3 ]; if (arrParamIP[ 4 ]<= 0 ) { lcheck= 0.1 ; } else { lcheck=arrParamIP[ 4 ]; } gLot=lcheck; } } else { iZeroMemory(); int hFl2= FileOpen (nm_fl, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI , "" ); if (hFl2!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string sep= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<szArrIP; i++) { FileWrite (hFl2,arr_nmparams[i],sep,arr_vparams[i]); } FileClose (hFl2); Print ( "File with parameters of the " +NAME_EXPERT+ " Expert Advisor created successfully." ); } } FileClose (hFl); }

The WriteReadParameters and GetValuesParamsFromFile functions can be found in the FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh file.

Some of the functions have already been described in my previous article "How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications", therefore we will not dwell on them here. You should not experience any difficulties with trading functions either, as they are very straightforward and commented out extensively. What we are going to focus on is the main subject of the article.





The !OnChartEvent.mqh file contains functions for interaction with the user panel. Variables and arrays that are used in many functions are declared in the global scope at the very beginning:

string currVal= "" ; bool flgDialogWin= false ; int szArrList= 0 , number=- 1 ; string nmMsgBx= "" , nmValObj= "" ; string lenum[],lenmObj[]; color clrBrdBtn= clrWhite , clrBrdFonMsg= clrDimGray ,clrFonMsg= C'15,15,15' , clrChoice= clrWhiteSmoke ,clrHdrBtn= clrBlack , clrFonHdrBtn= clrGainsboro ,clrFonStr= C'22,39,38' ;

This is followed by the main function that handles events. In our example, we will need to handle two events:

The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event – left-click on the graphical object.

event – left-click on the graphical object. The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_EDIT event – end of text editing in the Edit graphical object.

You can read more on other MQL5 events in MQL5 Reference.

Let us first set a check for handling the events in real time only, always provided that the "On The Fly" setting mode is enabled (SettingOnTheFly). The handling of events will be dealt with by separate functions: ChartEvent_ObjectClick and ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (NotTest() && SettingOnTheFly) { if (ChartEvent_ObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) { return ; } if (ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) { return ; } } return ; }

When you click on the object that belongs to the list, a dialog window will appear on the info panel allowing you to select another value or enter a new value in the input box.

Fig. 3. Dialog window for modifications of the value of the selected parameter

Let us have a closer look at how it works. When a graphical object is clicked, the program first uses the ChartEvent_ObjectClick function to check by the event identifier whether there really was a click on a graphical object.

If you want the dialog window to open in the middle of the chart, you need to know the chart size. It can be obtained by indicating the CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS properties in the ChartGetInteger function. The program then switches over to the DialogWindowInfoPanel. You can familiarize yourself with all chart properties in MQL5 Reference.

Below is the code for the implementation of the above actions:

bool ChartEvent_ObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { Get_STV(); string clickedChartObject=sparam; width_chart=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); height_chart=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); DialogWindowInfoPanel(clickedChartObject); } return ( false ); }

Using the DialogWindowInfoPanel function, we first check whether the dialog window is currently open. If the window is not found, the GetNumberClickedObjIP function checks whether the click was in relation to an object from the list on the info panel. If the clicked object is the object from the list, the function will return the relevant element number from the array of objects. Using that number, the InitArraysAndDefault function then determines the list array size in the dialog window and default values. If all actions are successful, the dialog window will appear.

If the DialogWindowInfoPanel function determines that the dialog window is already open, the program will check whether there was a click on an object in the dialog window. For example, upon opening the dialog window, the line whose value is currently displayed on the panel will appear as selected. If you click on another option in the list, the program will use the SelectionOptionInDialogWindow function that selects the dialog window list option clicked.

If you click on the list option that is currently selected, this object will be identified as an object to be edited and an input box will appear so that a new value can be entered when you click on the box. The SetEditObjInDialogWindow function is responsible for setting the input box.

And finally, if the Apply button was clicked, the program will check if the value has been modified. If it has, the new value will appear on the panel and will be written to the file.

The code of the main function of the dialog window is provided below:

void DialogWindowInfoPanel( string clickObj) { if (!flgDialogWin) { if ((number=GetNumberClickedObjIP(clickObj))==- 1 ) { return ; } if (!InitArraysAndDefault()) { return ; } SetDialogWindow(); flgDialogWin= true ; ChartRedraw (); } else { SetEditObjInDialogWindow(clickObj); if (clickObj== "btnApply" || clickObj== "btnCancel" ) { if (clickObj== "btnApply" ) { if (currVal!= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,nmValObj, OBJPROP_TEXT )) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,nmValObj, OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); ChartRedraw (); WriteNewData(); } } DelDialogWindow(lenmObj); iZeroMemory(); SetParameters(); GetHandlesIndicators(); SetInfoPanel(); ChartRedraw (); } else { SelectionOptionInDialogWindow(clickObj); ChartRedraw (); } } }

Every time a new value is entered in the input box, the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_EDIT event is generated and the program switches over to the ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit function. If the value from the dialog window has been modified, the entered value will be stored, checked for correctness and assigned to the object in the list. You can see it in more detail in the code below:

bool ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { string editObject=sparam; if (editObject== "editValIP" ) { currVal= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "editValIP" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); if (number== 0 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal= "1" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB0" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); } if (number== 4 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal=DS(SS.vol_min, 2 ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB0" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,DS2(SD(currVal))); } if (number== 1 || number== 2 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal= "1" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); } DelObjbyName( "editValIP" ); ChartRedraw (); } } return ( false ); }

The Expert Advisor in action can be seen in the video below:









Zipped files attached at the end of the article can be downloaded for closer study.

I hope this article will help those of you who only start learning MQL5 to find quick answers to many questions using the simple examples given. I intentionally left out some checks from the provided code snippets.

For example, if you change the chart height/width when the dialog window is open, the dialog window will not be automatically centered. And if you top it up with selecting another option from the list, the object that serves to select the relevant line will be considerably shifted. Let this be your homework. It is very important to practice programming and the more you practice, the better.

Good luck!