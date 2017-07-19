Developing custom indicators using CCanvas class

Custom indicators form an integral part of modern MetaTrader 5 trading. They are used both in automated trading systems (as part of the algorithms) and in manual trading. By now, it has been possible to set a drawing style and apply 18 types of graphical plotting when developing an indicator. But the platform features broader graphical capabilities. The CCanvas custom graphics library allows developing custom non-standard indicators with infinite visualization capabilities. This article introduces readers to the library features and provides examples of its application. A separate library of custom indicators is developed as well.

As we can see, the initial object coordinates, name and size are complemented with the graphical resource creation and deletion methods that form the foundation (canvas) the custom graphics elements are plotted on. Further on, CreateCanvas() and DeleteCanvas() methods are to be applied during the initial construction of any graphical object at all times. Therefore, the variables used in these methods should be initialized, like it is done in the constructor.

To develop a base class, we need to write a set of methods creating the foundation of any custom graphics object and including a common set of properties. To do this, create the CanvasBase.mqh file in the CustomGUI folder of the <data folder>\MQL5\Include directory. This file will contain the CCanvasBase base class for all future types of custom graphics.

Let's use the "simple-to-complex basis" in order to grasp the principles of developing custom graphics. First, we are going to develop a simple circular indicator featuring a frame, numerical value and description. The Fig. 1 shows the structure of the basic elements.



Frame (border). An outlined edging.

Background. The space the text elements are located in.

Value. A text element displaying a numerical value.

Description. Indicator description text (name, period and other distinctive information).





Fig. 1. Basic structure of the simple circular indicator

Let's create yet another folder and name it Indicator in the previously created CustomGUI one. The folder is to contain all classes of future indicators. Create the first one named CircleSimple.mqh. First, we need to include the previously created CanvaseBase.mqh file to the base class for all types of graphical objects and make the CCanvaseBase class basic for the current one, so that all methods of the class are available for the current CCircleSimple.

#include "..\CanvasBase.mqh" class CCircleSimple : public CCanvasBase

In order not to enter graphical objects manually every time we need them in EA and indicator files, let's create CustomGUI.mqh file in the CustomGUI folder. The file is to contain all inclusions of classes from the Indicators folder. Thus, we need to include only this file to access all library classes. Now, let's include the current one:

#include "Indicators\CircleSimple.mqh"

When implementing the simple circular indicator class, it is also necessary to carefully consider the set of properties and methods providing the ability to set this seemingly simple graphical indicator pattern. The listing below contains the set:

class CCircleSimple : public CCanvasBase { private : color m_bg_color; color m_border_color; color m_font_color; color m_label_color; uchar m_transparency; int m_border; int m_radius; int m_font_size; int m_label_font_size; int m_digits; string m_label; public : CCircleSimple( void ); ~CCircleSimple( void ); color Color( void ) { return (m_bg_color); } void Color( const color clr) { m_bg_color=clr; } int Radius( void ) { return (m_radius); } void Radius( const int r) { m_radius=r; } int FontSize( void ) { return (m_font_size); } void FontSize( const int fontsize) { m_font_size=fontsize; } int LabelSize( void ) { return (m_label_font_size); } void LabelSize( const int fontsize) { m_label_font_size=fontsize; } color FontColor( void ) { return (m_font_color); } void FontColor( const color fontcolor) { m_font_color=fontcolor; } color LabelColor( void ) { return (m_label_color); } void LabelColor( const color fontcolor){ m_label_color=fontcolor; } void BorderColor( const color clr) { m_border_color=clr; } void BorderSize( const int border) { m_border=border; } uchar Alpha( void ) { return (m_transparency); } void Alpha( const uchar alpha) { m_transparency=alpha; } string Label( void ) { return (m_label); } void Label( const string label) { m_label=label; } void Create( string name, int x, int y); void Delete( string name); void NewValue( int value); void NewValue( double value); };

The purpose of the variables and methods they are used in can be seen from the description. Let's consider in details the methods implementing the plotting of the indicator in the form, in which it is presented in Fig. 1. The first method we are going to consider is CreateCanvas(). As we can see in the listing, it has only three arguments. I found them the most important. Providing additional arguments is redundant, since this complicates the method implementation. Therefore, all other properties are put into separate methods. Consequently, all variables are initialized in the class constructor:

CCircleSimple::CCircleSimple( void ) : m_bg_color( clrAliceBlue ), m_border_color( clrRoyalBlue ), m_font_color( clrBlack ), m_label_color( clrBlack ), m_transparency( 255 ), m_border( 5 ), m_radius( 40 ), m_font_size( 17 ), m_label_font_size( 20 ), m_digits( 2 ), m_label( "label" ) { }

This is convenient because when you create an indicator of that type, you just need to create an instance of its class and use the CreateCanvas () method only. Before creating, you can specify only the properties you want to change. When constructing complex graphical objects using the CCanvas library, keep in mind that methods implementing primitives are drawn sequentially and in layers. This has much in common with an actual canvas. First, artists usually draw a background, then they portray objects which in turn are followed by details, etc.

void CCircleSimple::Create( string name, int x, int y) { int r=m_radius; x=(x<r)?r:x; y=(y<r)?r:y; Name(name); X(x); Y(y); XSize( 2 *r+ 1 ); YSize( 2 *r+ 1 ); if (!CreateCanvas()) Print ( "Error. Can not create Canvas." ); if (m_border> 0 ) m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r, ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r-m_border, ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r, "0" , ColorToARGB (m_font_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_label_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r+m_label_font_size,m_label, ColorToARGB (m_label_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.Update(); }

We will not dwell on the method implementation details. Let's highlight some basics only:

First, adjust the location of the graphical resource relative to the actual indicator size, so that it does not go beyond the main chart.

Then, use the setting and work with the name, size and coordinate methods. The foundation is created from the CCanvasBase base class.

When implementing the frame, we used the superimposing principle described above. In particular, we have created the two circles: the first one (filled) and the second one with its radius lesser than the first circle's one by the value of the frame width.

Numerical value and description elements are created above these objects.

Next, let's consider the NewValue() method that implements the display of the indicator's numerical value updating in real time:

void CCircleSimple::NewValue( int value) { int r=m_radius; m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r-m_border, ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r, IntegerToString (value), ColorToARGB (m_font_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_label_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r+m_label_font_size,m_label, ColorToARGB (m_label_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.Update(); }

In order for the indicator's numerical value to update correctly, we need to re-draw the three objects (background and text elements) in the same order as when creating them. Therefore, the background is re-drawn in the NewValue() method followed by value and description text elements.

Now, it is time to check the implementation of the circular indicator in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. To do this, let's create an empty indicator, include the CustomGUI.mqh file in it and create two instances of the CCircleSimple class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_plots 0 #property indicator_chart_window #include <CustomGUI\CustomGUI.mqh> CCircleSimple ind1,ind2;

Then, in the indicator initialization, take the standard indicators having the values that are to be used in circular indicators:

int InpInd_Handle,InpInd_Handle1; double adx[],rsi[]; int OnInit () { InpInd_Handle= iADX ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 ); InpInd_Handle1= iRSI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (InpInd_Handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to get indicator handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArraySetAsSeries (adx, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi, true );

Let's define some properties of circular indicators for illustrative purposes and create them:

ind1.Radius( 60 ); ind1.Label( "ADX" ); ind1.Color( clrWhiteSmoke ); ind1.LabelColor( clrBlueViolet ); ind1.Create( "adx" , 100 , 100 ); ind2.Radius( 55 ); ind2.BorderSize( 8 ); ind2.FontSize( 22 ); ind2.LabelColor( clrCrimson ); ind2.BorderColor( clrFireBrick ); ind2.Label( "RSI" ); ind2.Create( "rsi" , 250 , 100 );

Now, we only need to enter the current numerical values ​​of standard indicators into the created ones in the indicator's calculation part:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle, 0 , 0 , 2 ,adx)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,rsi)<= 0 ) return ( 0 ); ind1.NewValue(adx[ 0 ]); ind2.NewValue(rsi[ 0 ]); return (rates_total); }

The only thing left to do is writing the methods for deleting graphical resources in the deinitialization, so that graphical objects are deleted correctly when the indicator is removed.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ind1.Delete(); ind2.Delete(); ChartRedraw (); }

The results are presented in Fig. 2. As we can see, the indicators differ significantly from each other in many parameters.

Fig. 2. Sample circular indicators

CCircleArc indicator class

We have considered a class providing the simplest form of implementing a circular indicator. Let's slightly complicate the task and create a class having an additional graphical display element besides the numerical one – an arc. The structure of the basic elements of the indicator with an arc indication is provided in Fig. 3.





Fig. 3. Basic structure of the circular indicator with the arc indication

As we can see, this type features the Arc indicator element. To implement the arc indication, we can use the method that draws the filled ellipse sector and is called Pie(). Of all the overloads of this method, I decided to use the following:

void Pie( int x, int y, int rx, int ry, int fi3, int fi4, const uint clr, const uint fill_clr );

fi3 sets the first arc border and is used as the beginning of the arc scale, while fi4 can dynamically change depending on the numerical value passed to our indicator. Create the CircleArc.mqh file in the Indicators folder and add the following string in the CustomGUI.mqh file:

#include "Indicators\CircleArc.mqh"

Thus, we add the future class to the overall list of inclusions of all indicators. Define the set of common properties and methods. They are not different from the previous class methods, however it is worth considering the ENUM_ORIENTATION enumeration. It has two values (VERTICAL and HORIZONTAL) and defines the location of the first arc border of the arc scale. If the value is vertical, the arc starts at 90 degrees and if it is horizontal — at zero. The indication is counted counter-clockwise.

#include "..\CanvasBase.mqh" class CCircleArc : public CCanvasBase { private : color m_bg_color; color m_arc_color; color m_area_color; color m_label_color; color m_value_color; uchar m_transparency; int m_radius; int m_scale_width; int m_label_font_size; int m_value_font_size; string m_label_value; ENUM_ORIENTATION m_orientation; public : CCircleArc( void ); ~CCircleArc( void ); color BgColor( void ) { return (m_bg_color); } void BgColor( const color clr) { m_bg_color=clr; } color ArcColor( void ) { return (m_arc_color); } void ArcColor( const color clr) { m_arc_color=clr; } color AreaColor( void ) { return (m_area_color); } void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; } color LabelColor( void ) { return (m_label_color); } void LabelColor( const color clr) { m_label_color=clr; } color ValueColor( void ) { return (m_value_color); } void ValueColor( const color clr) { m_value_color=clr; } uchar Alpha( void ) { return (m_transparency); } void Alpha( const uchar trn) { m_transparency=trn; } int Radius( void ) { return (m_radius); } void Radius( const int r) { m_radius=r; } int Width( void ) { return (m_scale_width); } void Width( const int w) { m_scale_width=w; } int LabelSize( void ) { return (m_label_font_size); } void LabelSize( const int sz) { m_label_font_size=sz; } int ValueSize( void ) { return (m_value_font_size); } void ValueSize( const int sz) { m_value_font_size=sz; } string LabelValue( void ) { return (m_label_value); } void LabelValue( const string str) { m_label_value=str; } void Orientation( const ENUM_ORIENTATION orietation) { m_orientation=orietation; } ENUM_ORIENTATION Orientation( void ) { return (m_orientation); } void Create( string name, int x, int y); void Delete( void ); void NewValue( double value, double maxvalue, int digits); };

Let's have a closer look at the Create() and NewValue() methods, since their implementation is not provided. Keep in mind that created objects are superimposed on each other in layers, so the sequence of creating them is as follows:

Arc indicator background. As a filled circle. Arc indicator. As a filled ellipse sector. Text background. As a filled circle. Indicator numerical value and its description.

Implementation following the established sequence is displayed below: void CCircleArc::Create( string name, int x, int y) { int r=m_radius; double a,b; a=(m_orientation==VERTICAL)? M_PI_2 : 0 ; b=(m_orientation==VERTICAL)? M_PI_2 : 0 ; b+= 90 * M_PI / 180 ; x=(x<r)?r:x; y=(y<r)?r:y; Name(name); X(x); Y(y); XSize( 2 *r+ 1 ); YSize( 2 *r+ 1 ); if (!CreateCanvas()) Print ( "Error. Can not create Canvas." ); //--- m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r, ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.Pie(r,r,XSize()/ 2 ,YSize()/ 2 ,a,b, ColorToARGB (m_arc_color,m_transparency), ColorToARGB (m_arc_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r-m_scale_width, ColorToARGB (m_area_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_value_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r, "0" , ColorToARGB (m_value_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_label_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r+m_label_font_size,m_label_value, ColorToARGB (m_label_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.Update(); } While setting the initial values of the first and second arc borders (i.e., the indicator's start and its current value), we consider its initial orientation and the fact that corners for the Pie() method are set in radians. As an example, the default current value corresponding to the b variable is set to 90, then it is converted to radians, otherwise, the display is incorrect. The NewValue() method is implemented using the same principles: void CCircleArc::NewValue( double value, double maxvalue, int digits= 2 ) { int r=m_radius; double a,b,result; value=(value>maxvalue)?maxvalue:value; value=(value< 0 )? 0 :value; a=(m_orientation==VERTICAL)? M_PI_2 : 0 ; b=(m_orientation==VERTICAL)? M_PI_2 : 0 ; result=value*( 360.0 /maxvalue); b+=result* M_PI / 180 ; if (b>= 2 * M_PI ) b= 2 * M_PI - 0.02 ; m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r, ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.Pie(r,r,XSize()/ 2 ,YSize()/ 2 ,a,b, ColorToARGB (m_arc_color,m_transparency), ColorToARGB (m_arc_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,r-m_scale_width, ColorToARGB (m_area_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_value_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r, DoubleToString (value,digits), ColorToARGB (m_value_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_label_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r+m_label_font_size,m_label_value, ColorToARGB (m_label_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.Update(); } After checking and setting the initial positions, the angle is re-calculated in radians of the second arc border. After that, all indicator elements are redrawn with new values. As an application example, we have developed a simple spread indicator, which changes the indication arc scale color when reaching the threshold value. #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_plots 0 #property indicator_chart_window #include <CustomGUI\CustomGUI.mqh> input double maxspr= 12 ; input int stepval= 8 ; input color stepcolor= clrCrimson ; CCircleArc arc; double spr; int OnInit () { arc.Orientation(HORIZONTAL); arc.LabelValue( "Spread" ); arc.Create( "spread_ind" , 100 , 100 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { spr= double ( SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )); if (spr>=stepval) arc.ArcColor(stepcolor); else arc.ArcColor( clrForestGreen ); arc.NewValue(spr,maxspr, 0 ); return (rates_total); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { arc.Delete(); ChartRedraw (); } As we can see from the listing, the implementation using the CCircleArc class is quite simple to create and configure. Keep in mind that the properties should be changed and configured only before the indicator is created (Create() method) or before using the NewValue() method. Since these are the methods, in which the indicator elements are re-drawn and changed properties are applied. Spread indicator is shown in Fig. 4. Fig. 4. Sample circular indicator with the arc indication

CCircleSection indicator class

Unlike a simple arc indication, the sectional one looks as if it has labels separating equal intervals. When creating a layout of the indicator of this type, I have decided to make ten sections and add a new element – the inner frame. The basic structure with the arc sectional indication is presented in Fig. 5.





Fig. 5. Basic structure of the circular indicator with the arc sectional indication

Displaying the arc indication with sections is completely different from the previous class, which is marked with one-time use of the Pie() method of the CCanvas library. In this method, the location of the second ellipse sector arc is modified when the value changes. Here, this method is applied ten times, and the arc locations remain static. Simply put, the indicator features 10 filled ellipse sectors following each other in a circle. Certain sections changing their colors serve as a visual indication.

Create the CircleSection.mqh file in the Indicators folder and include it in the CustomUI.mqh file like all previous ones. Now, its list looks as follows:

#include "Indicators\CircleSimple.mqh" #include "Indicators\CircleArc.mqh" #include "Indicators\CircleSection.mqh"

Since the indicator classes are presented in the order of complicating their construction and functionality, I will nor provide their common properties and methods. Instead, let's focus our attention on the ones that add new functionality and have a different implementation. Therefore, in the current class, most methods are similar to the previous one with the following additions:

#include "..\CanvasBase.mqh" class CCircleSection : public CCanvasBase { private : color m_scale_color_on; color m_scale_color_off; public : void ScaleColorOn( const color clr) { m_scale_color_on=clr; } void ScaleColorOff( const color clr) { m_scale_color_off=clr; } void Create( string name, int x, int y); void NewValue( double value, double maxvalue, int digits); };

The Create() and NewValue() methods are left since their implementation here is different from the previous ones. As we can see from the listing below, correction of the location relative to the radius is followed by the block for creating ten sections using a cycle. The starting point is considered: horizontal – from zero degrees, vertical – from 90 degrees.

void CCircleSection::Create( string name, int x, int y) { int r=m_radius; double a,b; x=(x<r)?r:x; y=(y<r)?r:y; Name(name); X(x); Y(y); XSize( 2 *r+ 1 ); YSize( 2 *r+ 1 ); if (!CreateCanvas()) Print ( "Error. Can not create Canvas." ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) { if (m_orientation==HORIZONTAL) { a= 36 *i* M_PI / 180 ; b= 36 *(i+ 1 )* M_PI / 180 ; if (a> 2 * M_PI ) a-= 2 * M_PI ; if (b> 2 * M_PI ) b-= 2 * M_PI ; } else { a= M_PI_2 + 36 *i* M_PI / 180 ; b= M_PI_2 + 36 *(i+ 1 )* M_PI / 180 ; if (a> 2 * M_PI ) a-= 2 * M_PI ; if (b> 2 * M_PI ) b-= 2 * M_PI ; } m_canvas.Pie(r,r,XSize()/ 2 ,YSize()/ 2 ,a,b, ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency), ColorToARGB (m_scale_color_off,m_transparency)); } m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,XSize()/ 2 -m_scale_width, ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,XSize()/ 2 -m_scale_width-m_border_size, ColorToARGB (m_area_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_label_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r+m_value_font_size,m_label_value, ColorToARGB (m_label_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_value_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r, "0" , ColorToARGB (m_value_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.Update(); }

As we have already said, in addition to changing the numerical value, the visual indication is represented in the form of a change in the sections color. The change should be sequential and based on the current and highest specified value. For example, if the numerical value is 20 and the maximum one is 100, two sections will change the color. But if the maximum one is 200, only one section changes its color. Let us consider in more detail how this is done in the NewValue() method:

void CCircleSection::NewValue( double value, double maxvalue= 100 , int digits= 2 ) { int r=m_radius; double a,b; color clr; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) { if (m_orientation==HORIZONTAL) { a= 36 *i* M_PI / 180 ; b= 36 *(i+ 1 )* M_PI / 180 ; if (a> 2 * M_PI ) a-= 2 * M_PI ; if (b> 2 * M_PI ) b-= 2 * M_PI ; } else { a= M_PI_2 + 36 *i* M_PI / 180 ; b= M_PI_2 + 36 *(i+ 1 )* M_PI / 180 ; if (a> 2 * M_PI ) a-= 2 * M_PI ; if (b> 2 * M_PI ) b-= 2 * M_PI ; } clr=(maxvalue/ 10 *(i+ 1 )<=value)?m_scale_color_on:m_scale_color_off; m_canvas.Pie(r,r,XSize()/ 2 ,YSize()/ 2 ,a,b, ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency), ColorToARGB (clr,m_transparency)); } m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,XSize()/ 2 -m_scale_width, ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillCircle(r,r,XSize()/ 2 -m_scale_width-m_border_size, ColorToARGB (m_area_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_label_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r+m_value_font_size,m_label_value, ColorToARGB (m_label_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.FontSizeSet(m_value_font_size); m_canvas. TextOut (r,r, DoubleToString (value,digits), ColorToARGB (m_value_color,m_transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); m_canvas.Update(); }

As we can see in the listing above, the implementation looks quite simple. The current value is checked relative to the maximum one. If it exceeds or becomes equal to the maximum value divided by the number of sections and multiplied by the current cycle iteration, the section color is changed from non-active to active.

As an example of using the class, I have implemented the drawdown indicator that displays the ratio of the equity to the current account balance. Thus, we can visually manage the drawdown on the account instead of tracking the numbers in the platform. The listing of the implementation of such an indicator is presented below.

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_plots 0 #property indicator_chart_window #include <CustomGUI\CustomGUI.mqh> CCircleSection ind; int OnInit () { ind.Radius( 70 ); ind.LabelValue( "Drawdown" ); ind.Create( "drawdown" , 150 , 150 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { ind.NewValue( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ), AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); return (rates_total); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ind.Delete(); ChartRedraw (); }

Do not forget to use the Delete() method in deinitialization to delete the indicator from the chart correctly.





CLineGraph linear graph class

To create a linear graph using custom graphics, you should first determine the elements of the graph itself, namely:

Graph backdrop . It is to have two features: size (which also the size of the object itself) and color.

. It is to have two features: size (which also the size of the object itself) and color. Graph frame. Only color. The element consists of the two filled rectangles. The coordinates of the last one (which also serves as the graph background) are shifted by one providing the frame effect.

Only color. The element consists of the two filled rectangles. The coordinates of the last one (which also serves as the graph background) are shifted by one providing the frame effect. Graph background . Only color.

. Only color. Graph axes . Only color. Implemented the same way as the graph frame by overlaying two rectangles, where the upper one shifts the coordinates by one.

. Only color. Implemented the same way as the graph frame by overlaying two rectangles, where the upper one shifts the coordinates by one. Axis scale . Only color. Set of lines implemented using the LineHorizontal() methods for Y axis and LineVertical() for Х axis.

. Only color. Set of lines implemented using the methods for Y axis and for Х axis. Axis value . Color and font size properties. Set of text objects using the TextOut() method.

. Color and font size properties. Set of text objects using the method. Grid . Only color. The LineAA() method is selected for implementing the grid, since it allows to set the line style.

. Only color. The method is selected for implementing the grid, since it allows to set the line style. Graph. Only color. The element consists of line and filled circle — the FillCircle() method.

Only customizable properties are specified in the elements description. Fig. 6 displays the graph elements structure.

Fig. 6. Basic linear graph structure First, create the LineGraph.mqh file in the Indicators folder and include it in the CustomGUI.mqh file: #include "Indicators\CircleSimple.mqh" #include "Indicators\CircleArc.mqh" #include "Indicators\CircleSection.mqh" #include "Indicators\LineGraph.mqh" Then, create the CLineGraph class in the LineGraph.mqh file and make CCanvasBase the basic one for it, like the previous ones. Define all properties and methods described above in the basic structure of the linear graph. #include "..\CanvasBase.mqh" class CLineGraph : public CCanvasBase { private : color m_bg_color; color m_bg_graph_color; color m_border_color; color m_axis_color; color m_grid_color; color m_scale_color; color m_graph_color; int m_x_size; int m_y_size; int m_gap; int m_font_size; int m_x[]; double m_y_min; double m_y_max; int m_num_grid; uchar m_transparency; public : CLineGraph( void ); ~CLineGraph( void ); color BgColor( void ) { return (m_bg_color); } void BgColor( const color clr) { m_bg_color=clr; } color BgGraphColor( void ) { return (m_bg_graph_color); } void BgGraphColor( const color clr) { m_bg_graph_color=clr; } color BorderColor( void ) { return (m_border_color); } void BorderColor( const color clr) { m_border_color=clr; } color AxisColor( void ) { return (m_axis_color); } void AxisColor( const color clr) { m_axis_color=clr; } color GridColor( void ) { return (m_grid_color); } void GridColor( const color clr) { m_grid_color=clr; } color ScaleColor( void ) { return (m_scale_color); } void ScaleColor( const color clr) { m_scale_color=clr; } color GraphColor( void ) { return (m_graph_color); } void GraphColor( const color clr) { m_graph_color=clr; } int XGraphSize( void ) { return (m_x_size); } void XGraphSize( const int x_size) { m_x_size=x_size; } int YGraphSize( void ) { return (m_y_size); } void YGraphSize( const int y_size) { m_y_size=y_size; } int FontSize( void ) { return (m_font_size); } void FontSize( const int fontzise) { m_font_size=fontzise; } int Gap( void ) { return (m_gap); } void Gap( const int g) { m_gap=g; } double YMin( void ) { return (m_y_min); } void YMin( const double ymin) { m_y_min=ymin; } double YMax( void ) { return (m_y_max); } void YMax( const double ymax) { m_y_max=ymax; } int NumGrid( void ) { return (m_num_grid); } void NumGrid( const int num) { m_num_grid=num; } void Create( string name, int x, int y); void Delete( void ); void SetArrayValue( double &data[]); private : void VerticalScale( double min, double max, int num_grid); void HorizontalScale( int num_grid); }; Let's have a closer look at the implementation of the methods that are not specified in the above listing. The Create() method is used to create a graphical resource, which is then placed on a symbol chart. The two private methods for setting the vertical and horizontal scale are used here as well: either based on initialized settings in the class constructor or using the class methods before creation. void CLineGraph::Create( string name, int x, int y) { x=(x<m_x_size/ 2 )?m_x_size/ 2 :x; y=(y<m_y_size/ 2 )?m_y_size/ 2 :y; Name(name); X(x); Y(y); XSize(m_x_size); YSize(m_y_size); if (!CreateCanvas()) Print ( "Error. Can not create Canvas." ); m_canvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 ,XSize(),YSize(), ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillRectangle( 1 , 1 ,XSize()- 2 ,YSize()- 2 , ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillRectangle(m_gap- 1 ,m_gap- 1 ,XSize()-m_gap+ 1 ,YSize()-m_gap+ 1 , ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillRectangle(m_gap,m_gap,XSize()-m_gap,YSize()-m_gap, ColorToARGB (m_bg_graph_color,m_transparency)); VerticalScale(m_y_min,m_y_max,m_num_grid); HorizontalScale( 5 ); m_canvas.Update(); } In order to display a linear chart, it is reasonable to use a data array as a basis, since MetaTrader often applies arrays for copying values from indicator buffers. When implementing the SetArrayValue() graph display method, the data array is used as a basis (method arguments), where the values corresponding to the array size are set on the X axis and the array values — on the Y axis. void CLineGraph::SetArrayValue( double &data[]) { int y0,y1; m_canvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 ,XSize(),YSize(), ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillRectangle( 1 , 1 ,XSize()- 2 ,YSize()- 2 , ColorToARGB (m_bg_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillRectangle(m_gap- 1 ,m_gap- 1 ,XSize()-m_gap+ 1 ,YSize()-m_gap+ 1 , ColorToARGB (m_border_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillRectangle(m_gap,m_gap,XSize()-m_gap,YSize()-m_gap, ColorToARGB (m_bg_graph_color,m_transparency)); if (data[ ArrayMaximum (data)]>m_y_max) m_y_max=data[ ArrayMaximum (data)]; VerticalScale(m_y_min,m_y_max,m_num_grid); HorizontalScale( ArraySize (data)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (data)- 1 ;i++) { y0= int ((YSize()- 2 *m_gap)*( 1 -data[i]/m_y_max)); y0= int ((YSize()-m_gap)-(YSize()- 2 *m_gap)/m_y_max*data[i]); y0=(y0<m_gap)?m_gap:y0; y1= int ((YSize()-m_gap)-(YSize()- 2 *m_gap)/m_y_max*data[i+ 1 ]); y1=(y1<m_gap)?m_gap:y1; m_canvas.LineAA(m_x[i+ 1 ],y0,m_x[i+ 2 ],y1, ColorToARGB (m_graph_color,m_transparency), STYLE_SOLID ); m_canvas.FillCircle(m_x[i+ 1 ],y0, 2 , ColorToARGB (m_graph_color,m_transparency)); m_canvas.FillCircle(m_x[i+ 2 ],y1, 2 , ColorToARGB (m_graph_color,m_transparency)); } m_canvas.Update(); } As an example of the class application, I have developed a graph based on the selected oscillator values and compared with the original display. The standard RSI has been used for that purpose. The listing below shows implementing of construction based on the buffer values using the ClineGraph class. #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_plots 0 #property indicator_chart_window #include <CustomGUI\CustomGUI.mqh> CLineGraph ind; int InpInd_Handle; double rsi[]; int OnInit () { InpInd_Handle= iRSI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (InpInd_Handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to get indicator handle" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ind.NumGrid( 10 ); ind.YMax( 100 ); ind.Create( "rsi" , 350 , 250 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle, 0 , 0 , 10 ,rsi)<= 0 ) return ( 0 ); ind.SetArrayValue(rsi); return (rates_total); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ind.Delete(); ChartRedraw (); } Now, set the original indicator with the same parameters and compare the obtained results in Fig. 7: Fig. 7. Comparing the implementation of constructions using the CLineGraph class and original RSI

Note that the array the data is written to using the CopyBuffer method should have the original form. Unlike time series, no indexation change is required.



