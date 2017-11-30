General idea

Topics devoted to the triangular arbitrage appear on forums with unfailing regularity. So, what is it exactly?



The "arbitrage" implies some neutrality towards the market. "Triangular" means that the portfolio consists of three instruments.

Let's take the most popular example: the "EUR — GBP — USD" triangle. In terms of currency pairs, it may be described as follows: EURUSD + GBPUSD + EURGBP. The reuiqred neutrality consists in an attempt to buy and sell the same instruments simultaneously while earning profit.

This looks as follows. Any pair from this example is represented through the other two:

EURUSD=GBPUSD*EURGBP,

or GBPUSD=EURUSD/EURGBP,

or EURGBP=EURUSD/GBPUSD.

All these variants are identical, and the choice of any of them is discussed in more detail below. In the meantime, let's consider the first option.

First, we need to look at bid and ask prices. The procedure is as follows:



Buy EURUSD, i.e. use the ask price. This means, we add EUR to our balance while getting rid of USD. Let's evaluate EURUSD through other two pairs. GBPUSD: there is no EUR here. Instead, there is USD we need to sell. In order to sell USD in GBPUSD, we need to buy the pair. This means, we use ask. When buying, we add GBP to our balance, while getting rid of USD. EURGBP: we need to buy EUR and sell GBP that we do not need. Buy EURGBP, use ask. We add EUR to our balance, while getting rid of GBP.

In total we have: (ask) EURUSD = (ask) GBPUSD * (ask) EURGBP. We have obtained the necessary equality. To use it for making profit, we should buy one side and sell the other. There are two possible options here:

Buy EURUSD cheaper than we can sell it, but shown in a different way: (ask) EURUSD < (bid) GBPUSD * (bid) EURGBP Sell EURUSD at a higher price than we can buy, but shown in a different way: (bid) EURUSD > (ask) GBPUSD * (ask) EURGBP

Now, all we have to do is detect such a case and make profit on it.



Note that the triangle can be made in another way by moving all three pairs in one direction and comparing with 1. All variants are identical, but I believe, the one described above is easier to perceive and explain.

By tracking the situation, we can search for a moment for simultaneous buying and selling. In this case, the profit will be instant, but such moments are rare.

More common are the cases when we are able to buy one side cheaper but are not able to sell it with a profit right now. Then we wait for this imbalance to disappear. Being in a trade is safe for us, since our position is almost zero, meaning we are out of the market. Although, note the word "almost" here. For a perfect leveling of trade volumes, we need a precision that is not available to us. Trade volumes are most often rounded to two decimal places which is too rough for our strategy.

Now that we have considered the theory, it is time to write an EA. The EA is developed in a procedural style, so it is understandable for both novice programmers and those who for some reason do not like OOP.





Brief EA description

First, we create all possible triangles, place them correctly and get all the necessary data for each currency pair.

All this information is stored in the MxThree array of structures. Each triangle has the status field. Its initial value is 0. If the triangle needs to be opened, the status is set to 1. After confirming that the triangle opened completely, its status changes to 2. If the triangle opens partially or it is time to close it, the status changes to 3. Once the triangle is successfully closed, the status returns to 0.

Opening and closing triangles are saved to a log file allowing us to check the correctness of actions and restore history. The log file name is Three Point Arbitrage Control YYYY.DD.MM.csv.

To perform a test, upload all necessary currency pairs to the tester. To do this, launch the EA in the "Create file with symbols" mode before running the tester. If no such file exists, the EA runs the test on the default EUR+GBP+USD triangle.





Used variables

In my development process, the code of any robot begins with the inclusion of the header file. It lists all includes, libraries, etc. This robot is not an exception: the description block is followed by #include "head.mqh" etc.:

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\TerminalInfo.mqh> #include "var.mqh" #include "fnWarning.mqh" #include "fnSetThree.mqh" #include "fnSmbCheck.mqh" #include "fnChangeThree.mqh" #include "fnSmbLoad.mqh" #include "fnCalcDelta.mqh" #include "fnMagicGet.mqh" #include "fnOpenCheck.mqh" #include "fnCalcPL.mqh" #include "fnCreateFileSymbols.mqh" #include "fnControlFile.mqh" #include "fnCloseThree.mqh" #include "fnCloseCheck.mqh" #include "fnCmnt.mqh" #include "fnRestart.mqh" #include "fnOpen.mqh"

This list may not be entirely understandable to you at the moment, but the article follows the code, so the structure of the program is not violated here. Everything will become clear below. All functions, classes and code units are placed in separate files for more convenience. In my case, every include file, except for the standard library, also starts with #include "head.mqh". This allows using IntelliSense in the include files eliminating the necessity to keep in memory the names of all necessary entities.

After that, connect the file for the Tester. We cannot do that anywhere else, so let's declare it here. This string is needed to load symbols into the multicurrency tester:



#property tester_file FILENAME

Next, we describe the variables used in the program. The description can be found in a separate var.mqh file:

#define DEVIATION 3 #define FILENAME "Three Point Arbitrage.csv" #define FILELOG "Three Point Arbitrage Control " #define FILEOPENWRITE(nm) FileOpen (nm, FILE_UNICODE | FILE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_READ | FILE_CSV ) #define FILEOPENREAD(nm) FileOpen (nm, FILE_UNICODE | FILE_READ | FILE_SHARE_READ | FILE_CSV ) #define CF 1.2 #define MAGIC 200 #define MAXTIMEWAIT 3 struct stSmb { string name; int digits; uchar digits_lot; int Rpoint; double dev; double lot; double lot_min; double lot_max; double lot_step; double contract; double price; ulong tkt; MqlTick tick; double tv; double mrg; double sppoint; double spcost; stSmb(){price= 0 ;tkt= 0 ;mrg= 0 ;} }; struct stThree { stSmb smb1; stSmb smb2; stSmb smb3; double lot_min; double lot_max; ulong magic; uchar status; double pl; datetime timeopen; double PLBuy; double PLSell; double spread; stThree(){status= 0 ;magic= 0 ;} }; enum enMode { STANDART_MODE = 0 , USE_FILE = 1 , CREATE_FILE = 2 , }; stThree MxThree[]; CTrade ctrade; CSymbolInfo csmb; CTerminalInfo cterm; int glAccountsType= 0 ; int glFileLog= 0 ; sinput enMode inMode= 0 ; input double inProfit= 0 ; input double inLot= 1 ; input ushort inMaxThree= 0 ; sinput ulong inMagic= 300 ; sinput string inCmnt= "R " ;

Defines come first since they are simple and accompanied by comments. I believe, they are easy to understand.

They are followed with two structures — stSmb and stThree. The logic is as follows: any triangle consists of three currency pairs. Therefore, after describing one of them once and using it three times, we get a triangle. stSmb — structure describing a currency pair and its specification: possible trade volumes, _Digits and _Point variables, current prices at the time of opening and some others. In the stThree structure, stSmb is used three times. This is how our triangle is formed. Also, some properties related to the triangle (current profit, magic number, open time, etc.) are added here. Then, there are operation modes we will describe later and input variables. The inputs are also described in the comments. We will have a closer look at two of them:



The inMaxThree parameter stores the maximum possible number of simultaneously opened triangles. 0 — not used. For example, if the parameter is set to 2, no more than two triangles can be opened simultaneously.

The inProfit parameter contains the commission value, if any.





Initial setup

Now after we have described include files and used variables, let's proceed to the OnInint() block.

Before launching the EA, make sure to check the correctness of the entered parameters and receive initial data where necessary. If all is well, let's get started. I usually set the least possible amount of inputs in the EAs, and this robot is not an exception.

Only one of six inputs may prevent the EA from working, and that is a trade volume. We cannot open trades with a negative volume. All other settings do not affect the operation. The checks are carried out in the very first OnInit() block function.

Let's have a look at its code.

void fnWarning( int &accounttype, double lot, int &fh) { if (lot< 0 ) { Alert ( "Trade volume < 0" ); ExpertRemove (); } if (lot== 0 ) Alert ( "Always use the same minimum trading volume" );

Since the robot is written in a procedural style, we have to create several global variables. One of them is a log file handle. The name consists of a fixed part and the robot start date - this is made for ease of control, so that you do not search where the log starts for a particular start within the same file. Note that the name changes each time it is started again, and the previous file with the same name, if any, is deleted.

The EA uses two files in its work: the file with detected triangles (created at user's discretion) and the log file the time of triangle opening and closing is written to, Open prices and some additional data for ease of control. The logging remains active at all times.



if (inMode!=CREATE_FILE) { string name=FILELOG+ TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ ".csv" ; FileDelete (name); fh=FILEOPENWRITE(name); if (fh== INVALID_HANDLE ) Alert ( "The log file is not created" ); } . . for ( int i= SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { string name= SymbolName (i, true ); if (!fnSmbCheck(name)) continue ; double cs= SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); if (cs!= 100000 ) Alert ( "Attention: " +name+ ", contract size = " + DoubleToString (cs, 0 )); } accounttype=( int ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ); }





Forming triangles

To form triangles, we need to consider the following aspects:

The data is taken from the Market Watch window or a file prepared in advance. Are we in the tester? If yes, upload symbols to the Market Watch. It makes no sense to upload everything possible, since a normal home PC just cannot cope with the load. Search for a file containing tester symbols prepared in advance. Otherwise, test the strategy on the standard triangle: EUR+USD+GBP. To simplify the code, introduce a limitation: all triangle symbols should have the same contract size. Do not forget that triangles can be made only from currency pairs.

The first necessary function is to form triangles from the Market Watch.

void fnGetThreeFromMarketWatch(stThree &MxSmb[]) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); double cs1= 0 ,cs2= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total- 2 && ! IsStopped ();i++) { string sm1= SymbolName (i, true ); if (!fnSmbCheck(sm1)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sm1, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ,cs1)) continue ; cs1= NormalizeDouble (cs1, 0 ); string sm1base= SymbolInfoString (sm1, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); string sm1prft= SymbolInfoString (sm1, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); for ( int j=i+ 1 ;j<total- 1 && ! IsStopped ();j++) { string sm2= SymbolName (j, true ); if (!fnSmbCheck(sm2)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sm2, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ,cs2)) continue ; cs2= NormalizeDouble (cs2, 0 ); string sm2base= SymbolInfoString (sm2, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); string sm2prft= SymbolInfoString (sm2, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); . if (sm1base==sm2base || sm1base==sm2prft || sm1prft==sm2base || sm1prft==sm2prft); else continue ; if (cs1!=cs2) continue ; for ( int k=j+ 1 ;k<total && ! IsStopped ();k++) { string sm3= SymbolName (k, true ); if (!fnSmbCheck(sm3)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sm3, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ,cs1)) continue ; cs1= NormalizeDouble (cs1, 0 ); string sm3base= SymbolInfoString (sm3, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); string sm3prft= SymbolInfoString (sm3, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); . if (sm3base==sm1base || sm3base==sm1prft || sm3base==sm2base || sm3base==sm2prft); else continue ; if (sm3prft==sm1base || sm3prft==sm1prft || sm3prft==sm2base || sm3prft==sm2prft); else continue ; if (cs1!=cs2) continue ; int cnt= ArraySize (MxSmb); ArrayResize (MxSmb,cnt+ 1 ); MxSmb[cnt].smb1.name=sm1; MxSmb[cnt].smb2.name=sm2; MxSmb[cnt].smb3.name=sm3; break ; } } } }

The second necessary function is reading triangles from the file

void fnGetThreeFromFile(stThree &MxSmb[]) { int fh= FileOpen (FILENAME, FILE_UNICODE | FILE_READ | FILE_SHARE_READ | FILE_CSV ); if (fh== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "File with symbols not read!" ); ExpertRemove (); } FileSeek (fh, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsLineEnding (fh)) FileReadString (fh); while (! FileIsEnding (fh) && ! IsStopped ()) { string smb1= FileReadString (fh); string smb2= FileReadString (fh); string smb3= FileReadString (fh); if (!csmb.Name(smb1) || !csmb.Name(smb2) || !csmb.Name(smb3)) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (fh)) FileReadString (fh); continue ;} int cnt= ArraySize (MxSmb); ArrayResize (MxSmb,cnt+ 1 ); MxSmb[cnt].smb1.name=smb1; MxSmb[cnt].smb2.name=smb2; MxSmb[cnt].smb3.name=smb3; while (! FileIsLineEnding (fh)) FileReadString (fh); } }

The last function needed in this section is the wrapper of the two previous functions. It is responsible for selecting the source of the triangles depending on the EA inputs. Also, check where the robot is launched. If in the Tester, upload triangles from the file regardless of the user's choice. If there is no file, download the default EURUSD+GBPUSD+EURGBP triangle.

void fnSetThree(stThree &MxSmb[],enMode mode) { ArrayFree (MxSmb); if (( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { if ( FileIsExist (FILENAME)) fnGetThreeFromFile(MxSmb); else { char cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= SymbolsTotal ( false )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { string smb= SymbolName (i, false ); if (( SymbolInfoString (smb, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE )== "EUR" && SymbolInfoString (smb, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )== "GBP" ) || ( SymbolInfoString (smb, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE )== "EUR" && SymbolInfoString (smb, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )== "USD" ) || ( SymbolInfoString (smb, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE )== "GBP" && SymbolInfoString (smb, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )== "USD" )) { if ( SymbolSelect (smb, true )) cnt++; } else SymbolSelect (smb, false ); if (cnt>= 3 ) break ; } fnGetThreeFromMarketWatch(MxSmb); } return ; } if (mode==STANDART_MODE || mode==CREATE_FILE) fnGetThreeFromMarketWatch(MxSmb); if (mode==USE_FILE) fnGetThreeFromFile(MxSmb); }

Here we use an auxiliary function — fnSmbCheck(). It checks whether there are any limitations on working with a symbol. If yes, it is skipped. Below is its code.

bool fnSmbCheck( string smb) { if ( SymbolInfoInteger (smb, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )!= SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX ) return ( false ); if ( SymbolInfoInteger (smb, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )!= SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL ) return ( false ); if ( SymbolInfoInteger (smb, SYMBOL_START_TIME )!= 0 ) return ( false ); if ( SymbolInfoInteger (smb, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )!= 0 ) return ( false ); int som=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (smb, SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE ); if (( SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET &som)== SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ); else return ( false ); if (( SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT &som)== SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ); else return ( false ); if (( SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP &som)== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ); else return ( false ); if (( SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT &som)== SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ); else return ( false ); if (( SYMBOL_ORDER_SL &som)== SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ); else return ( false ); if (( SYMBOL_ORDER_TP &som)== SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ); else return ( false ); if (!csmb.Name(smb)) return ( false ); if (!( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { MqlTick tk; if (! SymbolInfoTick (smb,tk)) return ( false ); if (tk.ask<= 0 || tk.bid<= 0 ) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

So, the triangles are formed. The forming functions are placed to the fnSetThree.mqh include file. The function for checking the symbol for limitations is placed to the separate fnSmbCheck.mqh file.

We formed all possible triangles. The pairs in them can be arranged in an arbitrary order, and this causes a lot of inconvenience, because we need to determine how to express one currency pair through the other. To establish order, let's consider all possible location options using EUR-USD-GBP as an example:

# symbol 1 symbol 2

symbol 3 1 EURUSD = GBPUSD х EURGBP 2 EURUSD = EURGBP х GBPUSD 3 GBPUSD = EURUSD / EURGBP 4 GBPUSD = EURGBP 0 EURUSD 5 EURGBP = EURUSD / GBPUSD 6 EURGBP = GBPUSD 0 EURUSD

'x' = multiply, '/' = divide. '0' = action impossible

In the above table, we can see that the triangle can be formed in 6 possible ways, although two of them — lines 4 and 6 — do not allow expressing the first symbol through the two remaining ones. This means, these options should be discarded. The remaining 4 options are identical. It does not matter what symbol we want to express and what symbols we use to do that. The only thing important here is speed. Division is slower than multiplication, thus the options 3 and 5 are discarded. The only remaining options are lines 1 and 2.

Let's consider the option 2 due to its ease of perception. Thus, we do not have to introduce additional entry fields for the first, second and third symbols. This is impossible because we trade all possible triangles rather than a single one.

The convenience of our choice: since we trade arbitrage, and this strategy implies a neutral position, we should buy and sell the same asset. Example: Buy 0.7 lots of EURUSD and Sell 0.7 lots of EURGBP — we bought and sold €70 000. Thus, we have a position, despite the fact that we are out of the market, since the same volume is present both in buying and selling (although expressed differently). We need to adjust them by conducting a trade on GBPUSD. In other words, we know at once that symbols 1 and 2 should have a similar volume but different direction. It is also known in advance that the third pair has a volume equal to the price of the second pair.

The function that arranges pairs in a triangle correctly:

void fnChangeThree(stThree &MxSmb[]) { int count= 0 ; for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { string sm1base= "" ,sm2base= "" ,sm3base= "" ; if (! SymbolInfoString (MxSmb[i].smb1.name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ,sm1base) || ! SymbolInfoString (MxSmb[i].smb2.name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ,sm2base) || ! SymbolInfoString (MxSmb[i].smb3.name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ,sm3base)) {MxSmb[i].smb1.name= "" ; continue ;} if (sm1base!=sm2base) { if (sm1base==sm3base) { string temp=MxSmb[i].smb2.name; MxSmb[i].smb2.name=MxSmb[i].smb3.name; MxSmb[i].smb3.name=temp; } if (sm2base==sm3base) { string temp=MxSmb[i].smb1.name; MxSmb[i].smb1.name=MxSmb[i].smb3.name; MxSmb[i].smb3.name=temp; } } sm3base= SymbolInfoString (MxSmb[i].smb3.name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); string sm2prft= SymbolInfoString (MxSmb[i].smb2.name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); if (sm3base!=sm2prft) { string temp=MxSmb[i].smb1.name; MxSmb[i].smb1.name=MxSmb[i].smb2.name; MxSmb[i].smb2.name=temp; } Print ( "Use triangle: " +MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb3.name); count++; } Print ( "All used triangles: " +( string )count); }

The function is placed entirely in the separate fnChangeThree.mqh file.



The last step needed to complete the preparation of triangles: upload all the data on the used pairs immediately, so that you do not have to spend time to apply for them later. We need the following:

minimum and maximum trade volume for each symbol; number of decimals of price and volume for rounding; Point and Ticksize variables. I have never encountered situations when they were different. Anyway, let's get all the data and use them where necessary.

void fnSmbLoad( double lot,stThree &MxSmb[]) { #define prnt(nm) {nm= "" ; Print ( "NOT CORRECT LOAD: " +nm); continue ;} for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (!csmb.Name(MxSmb[i].smb1.name)) prnt(MxSmb[i].smb1.name); MxSmb[i].smb1.digits=csmb. Digits (); MxSmb[i].smb1.dev=csmb.TickSize()*DEVIATION; MxSmb[i].smb1.Rpoint= int ( NormalizeDouble ( 1 /csmb. Point (), 0 )); MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot=csup.NumberCount(csmb.LotsStep()); MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_min= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsMin(),MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_max= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsMax(),MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_step= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsStep(),MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb1.contract=csmb.ContractSize(); if (!csmb.Name(MxSmb[i].smb2.name)) prnt(MxSmb[i].smb2.name); MxSmb[i].smb2.digits=csmb. Digits (); MxSmb[i].smb2.dev=csmb.TickSize()*DEVIATION; MxSmb[i].smb2.Rpoint= int ( NormalizeDouble ( 1 /csmb. Point (), 0 )); MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot=csup.NumberCount(csmb.LotsStep()); MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_min= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsMin(),MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_max= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsMax(),MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_step= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsStep(),MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb2.contract=csmb.ContractSize(); if (!csmb.Name(MxSmb[i].smb3.name)) prnt(MxSmb[i].smb3.name); MxSmb[i].smb3.digits=csmb. Digits (); MxSmb[i].smb3.dev=csmb.TickSize()*DEVIATION; MxSmb[i].smb3.Rpoint= int ( NormalizeDouble ( 1 /csmb. Point (), 0 )); MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot=csup.NumberCount(csmb.LotsStep()); MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_min= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsMin(),MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_max= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsMax(),MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_step= NormalizeDouble (csmb.LotsStep(),MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot); MxSmb[i].smb3.contract=csmb.ContractSize(); double lt= MathMax (MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_min, MathMax (MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_min,MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_min)); MxSmb[i].lot_min= NormalizeDouble (lt,( int ) MathMax (MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot, MathMax (MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot))); lt= MathMin (MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_max, MathMin (MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_max,MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_max)); MxSmb[i].lot_max= NormalizeDouble (lt,( int ) MathMax (MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot, MathMax (MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot))); if (lot== 0 ) { MxSmb[i].smb1.lot=MxSmb[i].lot_min; MxSmb[i].smb2.lot=MxSmb[i].lot_min; MxSmb[i].smb3.lot=MxSmb[i].lot_min; } else { MxSmb[i].smb1.lot=lot; MxSmb[i].smb2.lot=lot; if (lot<MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_min || lot>MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_max || lot<MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_min || lot>MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_max) { MxSmb[i].smb1.name= "" ; Alert ( "Triangle: " +MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ " " +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ " " +MxSmb[i].smb3.name+ " - not correct the trading volume" ); continue ; } } } }

The function can be found in the separate fnSmbLoad.mqh file.

This is all about forming the triangles. Let's move on.





EA operation modes



Symbols from Market Watch. Symbols from file. Create file with symbols.

When launching the robot, we can choose one of the available operation modes:

"Symbols from Market Watch" implies that we launch the robot on the current symbol and form working triangles from the Market Watch window. This is the main operation mode and it does not require additional processing.

"Symbols from file" differs from the first one only by the source of obtaining triangles — from the previously prepared file.



"Create file with symbols" creates a file with triangles to be used in the future either in the second operation mode, or in the tester. This mode assumes only the forming of triangles. After that, the EA operation is complete.

Let's describe this logic:



if (inMode==CREATE_FILE) { FileDelete (FILENAME); int fh=FILEOPENWRITE(FILENAME); if (fh== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Alert ( "File with symbols not created" ); ExpertRemove (); } fnCreateFileSymbols(MxThree,fh); Print ( "File with symbols created" ); FileClose (fh); ExpertRemove (); }

The function of writing data to file is simple and requires no additional comments:



void fnCreateFileSymbols(stThree &MxSmb[], int filehandle) { FileWrite (filehandle, "Symbol 1" , "Symbol 2" , "Symbol 3" , "Contract Size 1" , "Contract Size 2" , "Contract Size 3" , "Lot min 1" , "Lot min 2" , "Lot min 3" , "Lot max 1" , "Lot max 2" , "Lot max 3" , "Lot step 1" , "Lot step 2" , "Lot step 3" , "Common min lot" , "Common max lot" , "Digits 1" , "Digits 2" , "Digits 3" ); for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { FileWrite (filehandle,MxSmb[i].smb1.name,MxSmb[i].smb2.name,MxSmb[i].smb3.name, MxSmb[i].smb1.contract,MxSmb[i].smb2.contract,MxSmb[i].smb3.contract, MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_min,MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_min,MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_min, MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_max,MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_max,MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_max, MxSmb[i].smb1.lot_step,MxSmb[i].smb2.lot_step,MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_step, MxSmb[i].lot_min,MxSmb[i].lot_max, MxSmb[i].smb1.digits,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits); } FileWrite (filehandle, "" ); FileFlush (filehandle); }

In addition to the triangles, we will also write additional data: permitted trade volumes, contract size, number of decimals of the quotes. We only need this data from the file to visually check the properties of the symbols.



The function is placed in a separate fnCreateFileSymbols.mqh file.





Re-starting the robot



We have almost completed the EA's initial settings. However, we still have one question to answer: How to handle recovery after a crash? We do not have to worry about a short-term loss of Internet connection. The robot resumes its operation after re-connecting to the web. But if we have to re-start the robot, then we need to find our positions and resume working with them.

Below is the function that solves the robot re-start issues:

void fnRestart(stThree &MxSmb[], ulong magic, int accounttype) { string smb1,smb2,smb3; long tkt1,tkt2,tkt3; ulong mg; uchar count= 0 ; switch (accounttype) { case ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING : for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ;i>= 2 ;i--) { smb1= PositionGetSymbol (i); mg= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if (mg<magic || mg>(magic+MAGIC)) continue ; tkt1= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); for ( int j=i- 1 ;j>= 1 ;j--) { smb2= PositionGetSymbol (j); if (mg!= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC )) continue ; tkt2= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); for ( int k=j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) { smb3= PositionGetSymbol (k); if (mg!= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC )) continue ; tkt3= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); for ( int m= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;m>= 0 ;m--) { if (MxSmb[m].status!= 0 ) continue ; if ( (MxSmb[m].smb1.name==smb1 || MxSmb[m].smb1.name==smb2 || MxSmb[m].smb1.name==smb3) && (MxSmb[m].smb2.name==smb1 || MxSmb[m].smb2.name==smb2 || MxSmb[m].smb2.name==smb3) && (MxSmb[m].smb3.name==smb1 || MxSmb[m].smb3.name==smb2 || MxSmb[m].smb3.name==smb3)); else continue ; MxSmb[m].status= 2 ; MxSmb[m].magic=magic; MxSmb[m].pl= 0 ; if (MxSmb[m].smb1.name==smb1) MxSmb[m].smb1.tkt=tkt1; if (MxSmb[m].smb1.name==smb2) MxSmb[m].smb1.tkt=tkt2; if (MxSmb[m].smb1.name==smb3) MxSmb[m].smb1.tkt=tkt3; if (MxSmb[m].smb2.name==smb1) MxSmb[m].smb2.tkt=tkt1; if (MxSmb[m].smb2.name==smb2) MxSmb[m].smb2.tkt=tkt2; if (MxSmb[m].smb2.name==smb3) MxSmb[m].smb2.tkt=tkt3; if (MxSmb[m].smb3.name==smb1) MxSmb[m].smb3.tkt=tkt1; if (MxSmb[m].smb3.name==smb2) MxSmb[m].smb3.tkt=tkt2; if (MxSmb[m].smb3.name==smb3) MxSmb[m].smb3.tkt=tkt3; count++; break ; } } } } break ; default : break ; } if (count> 0 ) Print ( "Restore " +( string )count+ " triangles" ); }

As before, this function is in a separate file: fnRestart.mqh

The last steps:



ctrade.SetDeviationInPoints(DEVIATION); ctrade.SetTypeFilling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ); ctrade.SetAsyncMode( true ); ctrade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); EventSetTimer ( 1 );

Pay attention to the asynchronous mode of sending orders. The strategy assumes maximum operational actions, so we use this mode of placement. There are complications as well: we will need additional code to track whether the position has been successfully opened. Let us consider all this below.

The OnInit() block is now finished. It is time to move on to the robot's body.





OnTick



First, let's see if we have a limitation on the maximum allowed amount of open triangles in the settings. If such a limitation exists and we have reached it, then a significant part of the code on this tick can be skipped:

ushort OpenThree= 0 ; for ( int j= ArraySize (MxThree)- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) if (MxThree[j].status!= 0 ) OpenThree++;

The check is simple. We declared a local variable to count open triangles and went through our main array in a loop. If the triangle status is not 0, then it is active.

After calculating open triangles (and if the limitation allows), look at all the remaining triangles and track their status. The fnCalcDelta() function is responsible for that:

if (inMaxThree== 0 || (inMaxThree> 0 && inMaxThree>OpenThree)) fnCalcDelta(MxThree,inProfit,inCmnt,inMagic,inLot,inMaxThree,OpenThree);

Let's analyze the code in details:

void fnCalcDelta(stThree &MxSmb[], double prft, string cmnt, ulong magic, double lot, ushort lcMaxThree, ushort &lcOpenThree) { double temp= 0 ; string cmnt_pos= "" ; for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (MxSmb[i].status!= 0 ) continue ; if (!fnSmbCheck(MxSmb[i].smb1.name)) continue ; if (!fnSmbCheck(MxSmb[i].smb2.name)) continue ; if (!fnSmbCheck(MxSmb[i].smb3.name)) continue ; if (lcMaxThree> 0 ) { if (lcMaxThree>lcOpenThree); else continue ;} if (! SymbolInfoDouble (MxSmb[i].smb1.name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ,MxSmb[i].smb1.tv)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoDouble (MxSmb[i].smb2.name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ,MxSmb[i].smb2.tv)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoDouble (MxSmb[i].smb3.name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ,MxSmb[i].smb3.tv)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoTick (MxSmb[i].smb1.name,MxSmb[i].smb1.tick)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoTick (MxSmb[i].smb2.name,MxSmb[i].smb2.tick)) continue ; if (! SymbolInfoTick (MxSmb[i].smb3.name,MxSmb[i].smb3.tick)) continue ; if (MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.ask<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.bid<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.ask<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.bid<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.ask<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.bid<= 0 ) continue ; . if (lot> 0 ) MxSmb[i].smb3.lot= NormalizeDouble ((MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.ask+MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.bid)/ 2 *MxSmb[i].smb1.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot); if (MxSmb[i].smb3.lot<MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_min || MxSmb[i].smb3.lot>MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_max) { Alert ( "The calculated lot for " ,MxSmb[i].smb3.name, " is out of range. Min/Max/Calc: " , DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_min,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot), "/" , DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.lot_max,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot), "/" , DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot)); Alert ( "Triangle: " +MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ " " +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ " " +MxSmb[i].smb3.name+ " - DISABLED" ); MxSmb[i].smb1.name= "" ; continue ; } MxSmb[i].smb1.sppoint= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.ask-MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.bid,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits)*MxSmb[i].smb1.Rpoint; MxSmb[i].smb2.sppoint= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.ask-MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.bid,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits)*MxSmb[i].smb2.Rpoint; MxSmb[i].smb3.sppoint= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.ask-MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.bid,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits)*MxSmb[i].smb3.Rpoint; if (MxSmb[i].smb1.sppoint<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb2.sppoint<= 0 || MxSmb[i].smb3.sppoint<= 0 ) continue ; MxSmb[i].smb1.spcost=MxSmb[i].smb1.sppoint*MxSmb[i].smb1.tv*MxSmb[i].smb1.lot; MxSmb[i].smb2.spcost=MxSmb[i].smb2.sppoint*MxSmb[i].smb2.tv*MxSmb[i].smb2.lot; MxSmb[i].smb3.spcost=MxSmb[i].smb3.sppoint*MxSmb[i].smb3.tv*MxSmb[i].smb3.lot; MxSmb[i].spread=MxSmb[i].smb1.spcost+MxSmb[i].smb2.spcost+MxSmb[i].smb3.spcost+prft; temp=MxSmb[i].smb1.tv*MxSmb[i].smb1.Rpoint*MxSmb[i].smb1.lot; MxSmb[i].PLBuy=((MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.bid-MxSmb[i].smb2.dev)*(MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.bid-MxSmb[i].smb3.dev)-(MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.ask+MxSmb[i].smb1.dev))*temp; MxSmb[i].PLSell=((MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.bid-MxSmb[i].smb1.dev)-(MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.ask+MxSmb[i].smb2.dev)*(MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.ask+MxSmb[i].smb3.dev))*temp; MxSmb[i].PLBuy= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].PLBuy, 2 ); MxSmb[i].PLSell= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].PLSell, 2 ); MxSmb[i].spread= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].spread, 2 ); if (MxSmb[i].PLBuy>MxSmb[i].spread || MxSmb[i].PLSell>MxSmb[i].spread) { if ( OrderCalcMargin ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,MxSmb[i].smb1.name,MxSmb[i].smb1.lot,MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.ask,MxSmb[i].smb1.mrg)) if ( OrderCalcMargin ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,MxSmb[i].smb2.name,MxSmb[i].smb2.lot,MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.ask,MxSmb[i].smb2.mrg)) if ( OrderCalcMargin ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,MxSmb[i].smb3.name,MxSmb[i].smb3.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.ask,MxSmb[i].smb3.mrg)) if ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )>((MxSmb[i].smb1.mrg+MxSmb[i].smb2.mrg+MxSmb[i].smb3.mrg)*CF)) { MxSmb[i].magic=fnMagicGet(MxSmb,magic); if (MxSmb[i].magic<= 0 ) { Print ( "Free magic ended

New triangles will not open" ); break ; } ctrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MxSmb[i].magic); cmnt_pos=cmnt+( string )MxSmb[i].magic+ " Open" ; . MxSmb[i].timeopen= TimeCurrent (); if (MxSmb[i].PLBuy>MxSmb[i].spread) fnOpen(MxSmb,i,cmnt_pos, true ,lcOpenThree); if (MxSmb[i].PLSell>MxSmb[i].spread) fnOpen(MxSmb,i,cmnt_pos, false ,lcOpenThree); if (MxSmb[i].status== 1 ) Print ( "Open triangle: " +MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb3.name+ " magic: " +( string )MxSmb[i].magic); } } } }

The function is accompanied by detailed comments and explanations to make everything clear for you. Two things have been left behind the scenes though: available magic number selection mechanism that I have applied and the triangle opening.

Below is how we select the available magic number:

ulong fnMagicGet(stThree &MxSmb[], ulong magic) { int mxsize= ArraySize (MxSmb); bool find; for ( ulong i=magic;i<magic+MAGIC;i++) { find= false ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<mxsize;j++) if (MxSmb[j].status> 0 && MxSmb[j].magic==i) { find= true ; break ; } if (!find) return (i); } return ( 0 ); }

Here is how we open the triangle:

bool fnOpen(stThree &MxSmb[], int i, string cmnt, bool side, ushort &opt) { bool openflag= false ; if (!cterm. IsTradeAllowed ()) return ( false ); if (!cterm. IsConnected ()) return ( false ); switch (side) { case true : if (ctrade.Buy(MxSmb[i].smb1.lot,MxSmb[i].smb1.name, 0 , 0 , 0 ,cmnt)) { openflag= true ; MxSmb[i].status= 1 ; opt++; if (ctrade.Sell(MxSmb[i].smb2.lot,MxSmb[i].smb2.name, 0 , 0 , 0 ,cmnt)) ctrade.Sell(MxSmb[i].smb3.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.name, 0 , 0 , 0 ,cmnt); } break ; case false : if (ctrade.Sell(MxSmb[i].smb1.lot,MxSmb[i].smb1.name, 0 , 0 , 0 ,cmnt)) { openflag= true ; MxSmb[i].status= 1 ; opt++; if (ctrade.Buy(MxSmb[i].smb2.lot,MxSmb[i].smb2.name, 0 , 0 , 0 ,cmnt)) ctrade.Buy(MxSmb[i].smb3.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.name, 0 , 0 , 0 ,cmnt); } break ; } return (openflag); }

As usual, the functions above are located in the separate fnCalcDelta.mqh, fnMagicGet.mqh and fnOpen.mqh files.



So, we have found the necessary triangle and sent it for opening. In MetaTrader 4 as well as in MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, this actually means the end of the EA's work. But we still need to track the result of opening the triangle. I am not going to use the OnTrade and OnTradeTransaction events for that, since they do not guarantee a successful outcome. Instead, I am going to check the number of the current positions — a 100% indicator.



Let's have a look at the position opening management function:

void fnOpenCheck(stThree &MxSmb[], int accounttype, int fh) { uchar cnt= 0 ; ulong tkt= 0 ; string smb= "" ; for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (MxSmb[i].status!= 1 ) continue ; if (( TimeCurrent ()-MxSmb[i].timeopen)>MAXTIMEWAIT) { MxSmb[i].status= 3 ; Print ( "Not correct open: " +MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb3.name); continue ; } cnt= 0 ; switch (accounttype) { case ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING : for ( int j= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) if ( PositionSelectByTicket ( PositionGetTicket (j))) if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC )==MxSmb[i].magic) { tkt= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); smb= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); if (smb==MxSmb[i].smb1.name){ cnt++; MxSmb[i].smb1.tkt=tkt; MxSmb[i].smb1.price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN );} else if (smb==MxSmb[i].smb2.name){ cnt++; MxSmb[i].smb2.tkt=tkt; MxSmb[i].smb2.price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN );} else if (smb==MxSmb[i].smb3.name){ cnt++; MxSmb[i].smb3.tkt=tkt; MxSmb[i].smb3.price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN );} if (cnt== 3 ) { MxSmb[i].status= 2 ; fnControlFile(MxSmb,i,fh); break ; } } break ; default : break ; } } }

The function for writing to a log file is simple:

void fnControlFile(stThree &MxSmb[], int i, int fh) { FileWrite (fh,"============"); FileWrite (fh," Open :",MxSmb[i].smb1.name,MxSmb[i].smb2.name,MxSmb[i].smb3.name); FileWrite (fh,"Tiket:",MxSmb[i].smb1.tkt,MxSmb[i].smb2.tkt,MxSmb[i].smb3.tkt); FileWrite (fh,"Lot", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.lot,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.lot,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot)); FileWrite (fh,"Margin", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.mrg, 2 ), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.mrg, 2 ), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.mrg, 2 )); FileWrite (fh," Ask ", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.ask,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.ask,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.ask,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits)); FileWrite (fh," Bid ", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.tick.bid,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.tick.bid,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.tick.bid,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits)); FileWrite (fh,"Price open", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.price,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.price,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.price,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits)); FileWrite (fh,"Tick value", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.tv,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.tv,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.tv,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits)); FileWrite (fh,"Spread point", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.sppoint, 0 ), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.sppoint, 0 ), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.sppoint, 0 )); FileWrite (fh,"Spread $", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.spcost, 3 ), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.spcost, 3 ), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.spcost, 3 )); FileWrite (fh,"Spread all", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].spread, 3 )); FileWrite (fh,"PL Buy", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].PLBuy, 3 )); FileWrite (fh,"PL Sell", DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].PLSell, 3 )); FileWrite (fh,"Magic", string (MxSmb[i].magic)); FileWrite (fh," Time open", TimeToString (MxSmb[i].timeopen, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); FileWrite (fh," Time current", TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); FileFlush (fh); }

So, we have found a triangle for entering the market and opened the appropriate positions. Now, we need to count how much we earned on it.



void fnCalcPL(stThree &MxSmb[], int accounttype, double prft) { bool flag=cterm. IsTradeAllowed () & cterm. IsConnected (); for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (MxSmb[i].status== 2 || MxSmb[i].status== 3 ); else continue ; if (MxSmb[i].status== 2 ) { MxSmb[i].pl= 0 ; switch (accounttype) { case ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING : if ( PositionSelectByTicket (MxSmb[i].smb1.tkt)) MxSmb[i].pl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (MxSmb[i].smb2.tkt)) MxSmb[i].pl+= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (MxSmb[i].smb3.tkt)) MxSmb[i].pl+= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; default : break ; } MxSmb[i].pl= NormalizeDouble (MxSmb[i].pl, 2 ); if (flag && MxSmb[i].pl>prft) MxSmb[i].status= 3 ; } if (flag && MxSmb[i].status== 3 ) fnCloseThree(MxSmb,accounttype,i); } }

A simple function is responsible for closing the triangle:

void fnCloseThree(stThree &MxSmb[], int accounttype, int i) { if (fnSmbCheck(MxSmb[i].smb1.name)) if (fnSmbCheck(MxSmb[i].smb2.name)) if (fnSmbCheck(MxSmb[i].smb3.name)) switch (accounttype) { case ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING : ctrade.PositionClose(MxSmb[i].smb1.tkt); ctrade.PositionClose(MxSmb[i].smb2.tkt); ctrade.PositionClose(MxSmb[i].smb3.tkt); break ; default : break ; } }

Our work is almost complete. Now, we only have to check if the closure has been successful and display a message on the screen. If the robot writes nothing, it seems that it does not work.

Below is our check for successful closure. We could implement a single function for opening and closing simply by changing the trade direction but I do not like this option since there are slight procedural differences between these two actions.



Check if the closure has been successful:

void fnCloseCheck(stThree &MxSmb[], int accounttype, int fh) { for ( int i= ArraySize (MxSmb)- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (MxSmb[i].status!= 3 ) continue ; switch (accounttype) { case ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING : if (! PositionSelectByTicket (MxSmb[i].smb1.tkt)) if (! PositionSelectByTicket (MxSmb[i].smb2.tkt)) if (! PositionSelectByTicket (MxSmb[i].smb3.tkt)) { MxSmb[i].status= 0 ; Print ( "Close triangle: " +MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ " + " +MxSmb[i].smb3.name+ " magic: " +( string )MxSmb[i].magic+ " P/L: " + DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].pl, 2 )); if (fh!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileWrite (fh, "============" ); FileWrite (fh, "Close:" ,MxSmb[i].smb1.name,MxSmb[i].smb2.name,MxSmb[i].smb3.name); FileWrite (fh, "Lot" , DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb1.lot,MxSmb[i].smb1.digits_lot), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb2.lot,MxSmb[i].smb2.digits_lot), DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].smb3.lot,MxSmb[i].smb3.digits_lot)); FileWrite (fh, "Tiket" , string (MxSmb[i].smb1.tkt), string (MxSmb[i].smb2.tkt), string (MxSmb[i].smb3.tkt)); FileWrite (fh, "Magic" , string (MxSmb[i].magic)); FileWrite (fh, "Profit" , DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].pl, 3 )); FileWrite (fh, "Time current" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); FileFlush (fh); } } break ; } } }

Finally, let's display a comment on the screen for visual confirmation. Let's display the following:

Total number of tracked triangles Open triangles Five triangles nearest for opening Open triangles if any

Below is the function code:

void fnCmnt(stThree &MxSmb[], ushort lcOpenThree) { int total= ArraySize (MxSmb); string line= "=============================

" ; string txt=line+ MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ ": ON

" ; txt=txt+ "Total triangles: " +( string )total+ "

" ; txt=txt+ "Open triangles: " +( string )lcOpenThree+ "

" +line; short max= 5 ; max=( short ) MathMin (total,max); short index[]; ArrayResize (index,max); ArrayInitialize (index,- 1 ); short cnt= 0 ,num= 0 ; while (cnt<max && num<total) { if (MxSmb[num].status!= 0 ) {num++; continue ;} index[cnt]=num; num++;cnt++; } if (total>max) for ( short i=max;i<total;i++) { if (MxSmb[i].status!= 0 ) continue ; for ( short j= 0 ;j<max;j++) { if (MxSmb[i].PLBuy>MxSmb[index[j]].PLBuy) {index[j]=i; break ;} if (MxSmb[i].PLSell>MxSmb[index[j]].PLSell) {index[j]=i; break ;} } } bool flag= true ; for ( short i= 0 ;i<max;i++) { cnt=index[i]; if (cnt< 0 ) continue ; if (flag) { txt=txt+ "Smb1 Smb2 Smb3 P/L Buy P/L Sell Spread

" ; flag= false ; } txt=txt+MxSmb[cnt].smb1.name+ " + " +MxSmb[cnt].smb2.name+ " + " +MxSmb[cnt].smb3.name+ ":" ; txt=txt+ " " + DoubleToString (MxSmb[cnt].PLBuy, 2 )+ " " + DoubleToString (MxSmb[cnt].PLSell, 2 )+ " " + DoubleToString (MxSmb[cnt].spread, 2 )+ "

" ; } txt=txt+line+ "

" ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if (MxSmb[i].status== 2 ) { txt=txt+MxSmb[i].smb1.name+ "+" +MxSmb[i].smb2.name+ "+" +MxSmb[i].smb3.name+ " P/L: " + DoubleToString (MxSmb[i].pl, 2 ); txt=txt+ " Time open: " + TimeToString (MxSmb[i].timeopen, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ); txt=txt+ "

" ; } Comment (txt); }





Testing





It is possible to pass the test in ticks simulation mode and compare with testing on real ticks. We can go even further by comparing test results on real ticks with live action and conclude that the multi-tester is far from reality yet.

The results show that you can rely on 3-4 trades a week on average. Most often, a position is opened at night and the triangle usually features a low-liquidity currency like TRY, NOK, SEK, etc. The robot's profit depends on a traded volume. Since the trades are infrequent, the EA can easily handle large volumes working in parallel with other robots.

The robot's risk is easy to calculate: 3 spreads * number of open triangles.

To prepare the currency pairs we can work with, I recommend first displaying all symbols and then hiding the ones with disabled trading and the ones that are not currency pairs. This can be done faster using the script that is indispensable for fans of multi-currency strategies: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25256

I should also remind you that the history in the tester is not uploaded from the broker's server - it should be uploaded into the client terminal in advance. Therefore, this should be done either independently before testing or using the above script again.





Development prospects



Can we improve the results? Yes, of course. To do this, we need to make our liquidity aggregator. The drawback of this approach is the necessity to open accounts at multiple brokers.

We can also speed up the test results. This can be done in two ways which can be combined. The first step is to introduce a discrete calculation constantly tracking the triangles, at which the entry probability is very high. The second way is to use OpenCL, which is very reasonable for this robot.





Files used in the article

