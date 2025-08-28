Currencies / EURGBP
EURGBP: Euro vs Pound Sterling
0.86886 GBP 0.00056 (0.06%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Pound Sterling
EURGBP exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.86804 GBP and at a high of 0.86950 GBP per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs Great Britain Pound dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURGBP News
- EUR/GBP keeps hesitating around 0.8650 following UK employment data
- EUR/GBP hits fresh lows near 0.8630 after France’s debt downgrade
- EUR/GBP trades mildly positive as UK GDP disappoints, BoE decision looms
- EUR/GBP holds positive ground near 0.8650 as UK economy stalls in July
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Trades calmly near 0.8650 ahead of ECB’s monetary policy announcement
- Euro slides against Pound as ECB decision looms amid geopolitical tensions
- EUR/GBP falls to near 0.8650 as consumer spending improves in UK
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Bears are pushing against the 0.8660 support area
- EUR/GBP edges lower as France confidence vote puts Euro under pressure
- EUR/GBP steadies as markets weigh Eurozone growth and UK Retail Sales
- EUR/GBP dips to 0.8660 as UK fiscal woes meet EZ inflation pressure
- EUR/GBP slides below 0.8670 following weak Eurozone Retail Sales
- GBP: Calm restored, but pound remains unattractive – ING
- EUR/GBP Forecast Today 04/09: Pulls Back (Video)
- EUR/GBP gains ground above 0.8650 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales release
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: The pair finds resistance above 0.8700
- GBP faces pressure ahead of UK budget – Rabobank
- EUR/GBP edges higher above 0.8700 as UK fiscal worries grow
- EUR/GBP surges towards 0.8700 as Sterling slumps on soaring UK bond yields
- EUR/GBP rises toward 0.8700 ahead of Eurozone HICP data
- EUR/GBP softens as Eurozone PMI strength fails to lift Euro
- EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8650 on hotter-than-expected German CPI data
- EUR/GBP maintains position near 0.8650 ahead of German CPI inflation
- EUR/GBP softens below 0.8650 on concerns over the French political crisis
Daily Range
0.86804 0.86950
Year Range
0.82199 0.87522
- Previous Close
- 0.8694 2
- Open
- 0.8689 2
- Bid
- 0.8688 6
- Ask
- 0.8691 6
- Low
- 0.8680 4
- High
- 0.8695 0
- Volume
- 2.638 K
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.85%
- Year Change
- 4.42%
