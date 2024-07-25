Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python

Synopsis

Algorithmic trading developers face the significant challenge of adapting to ever-evolving market conditions, which change unpredictably over time. As these conditions shift, so too must the strategies employed. For instance, a mean-reverting strategy might be optimal when markets display range-bound behavior. However, when markets begin to trend consistently in one direction, a trend-following strategy becomes more suitable.



Often, as developers, we implement a single trading strategy and attempt to apply it universally across all market conditions, unfortunately this approach cannot guarantee consistent success. Alternatively, it is also possible to code multiple trading strategies into one program, allowing the end user to manually select the most appropriate strategy using their discretion.



Therefore, it is evident that we need to design programs capable of autonomously selecting and switching between different strategies based on prevailing market conditions. To achieve this, we need a quantitative method to measure the strength of trends or mean-reverting moves in the market. Once our Expert Advisor assesses the strength of each move, it can potentially choose the optimal strategy to follow.



This article demonstrates how we can intelligently achieve our goal by using a transition matrix to model market behavior and determine whether to employ trend-following or mean-reverting strategies. We start by developing a high-level understanding of transition matrices. Then, we explore how these mathematical tools can be used to create intelligent trading algorithms with enhanced decision-making abilities.





Who Was Andrey Markov?





The 19th century was an era of brilliant discoveries, such as Alexander Graham Bell's invention of the telephone, Thomas Edison's creation of the lightbulb, and Guglielmo Marconi's development of the radio. However, among all the scientific breakthroughs of that time, few are more significant to us as algorithmic developers than the contributions of the brilliant Russian mathematician Andrey Markov.

Fig 1: A picture of a young Andrey Markov.

Markov worked on many problems that required him to model processes that were completely random, similar to our challenge of dealing with the unpredictability of market dynamics. He formally described a framework that is known today as the “Markov Chain.” Let’s intuitively understand it.





Imagine you manage a public transport company that has been providing bus services in Germany for over 70 years. The company is considering adding more buses to the fleet, and you, as the manager, must decide which destinations should receive the additional buses and which ones are not worth further investment.





Approaching the problem as a Markov Chain could simplify the decision-making process for you as the manager. Let’s imagine the following diagram represents the Markov Chain of all the completed journeys the company has made over its 70-year history.





Fig 2: A fictitious Markov model of a transportation company and the routes randomly used by their clients.



Let us interpret the Markov Chain above. We can observe that 40% of the passengers who board in Frankfurt tend to disembark in Munich, while the other 60% tend to go to Cologne. Among the passengers in Cologne, 30% tend to return to Frankfurt, and 70% typically move on to Berlin. This model clearly highlights the most popular routes used by your customers.

Additionally, note that there are destinations with no direct connections. The absence of a connection indicates that, over the company's 70-year history, no customers have ever needed to travel directly between those two cities. Therefore, as the manager, you can confidently conclude that adding buses from Frankfurt to Berlin may not be as profitable compared to other popular routes, such as Frankfurt to Cologne.

The point being illustrated is that a transition matrix shows the different probabilities of transitioning from one state to another. According to Andrey Markov, the probability of any given state depends only on its current state. It helps us understand how a system changes and which state it is most likely to transition into next. Before we can apply transition matrices to financial markets, we must first define all the possible states the market can be in.







Building Our Strategy: Defining Market States

One effective way to define market states is by using technical indicators. In the example below, we have applied a moving average to a symbol from our MetaTrader 5 Terminal. We can define the states as follows: "Whenever a candle closes above the moving average, the state is UP (1 in the diagram), and whenever a candle closes below the moving average, the state is DOWN (2 in the diagram)."





Fig 3: A schematic diagram showing the state of the market as either 1 or 2.



We can construct a Markov Chain to model how the market transitions from closing above the moving average to closing below it. In other words, a Markov Chain modeling the relationship between the moving average and the close price would answer questions such as, "If one candle closes above the moving average, what is the probability that the next candle will also close above the moving average?" If this probability exceeds 0.5, the market may be suitable for trend-following strategies. Otherwise, the market is more likely suitable for mean-reverting strategies.





Getting Started: Building Our First Transition Matrix

To get started, we start by importing our standard python libraries for communicating with our MetaTrader5 terminal and for data analysis.

#Import packages import pandas as pd import numpy as np import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from datetime import datetime import pandas_ta as ta import time

Then we have to define our login credentials and specify other global variables of interest such as the symbol we wish to trade, and the time frame we want to use. #Account login details login = 123456789 password = "Enter Your Password" server = "Enter Your Server" symbol = "EURUSD" #What timeframe are we working on? timeframe = mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1 #This data frame will store the most recent price update last_close = pd.DataFrame() #We may not always enter at the price we want, how much deviation can we tolerate? deviation = 100 #The size of our positions volume = 0 #How many times the minimum volume should our positions be lot_multiple = 1 Now, we can log in. #Login if (mt5.initialize(login=login,password=password,server=server)): print( "Logged in successfully" ) else : print( "Failed to login" )

Logged in successfully

Moving on, we now define our trading volume.

#Setup trading volume symbols = mt5.symbols_get() for index,symbol in enumerate(symbols): if symbol.name == "EURUSD" : print(f "{symbol.name} has minimum volume: {symbol.volume_min}" ) volume = symbol.volume_min * lot_multiple

EURUSD has minimum volume: 0.01



#Specify date range of data to be collected date_start = datetime ( 2020 , 1 , 1 ) date_end = datetime .now()

We now need to specify how much data we need from our MetaTrader5 Terminal.

After fetching the data, we can now proceed to calculate our transition matrix to see how the EUR USD market evolves.



#Fetch market data market_data = pd.DataFrame(mt5.copy_rates_range( "EURUSD" ,timeframe,date_start,date_end)) market_data[ "time" ] = pd.to_datetime(market_data[ "time" ],unit= 's' ) #Add simple moving average technical indicator market_data.ta.sma(length= 20 ,append=True) #Delete missing rows market_data.dropna(inplace=True) #Inspect the data frame market_data

Fig 4: Our data frame in its current format.





We need to define how much space must be between the two candles of interest. In this example, we are interested in answering the question “If the current candle closes above the moving average, what is the probability the next candle will also close above the moving average?” If you are interested in the transition probabilities over greater time horizons, this is the parameter you should increase to meet your specific strategies needs.

#Define how far ahead we are looking look_ahead = 1

Calculating a transition matrix is easy:

First, define all possible states (We defined 2 simple states, UP and DOWN). Count how many candles fall into each respective state. Calculate what proportion of all candles in the UP state were followed by another candle in the same state. Calculate what proportion of all candles in the DOWN state were followed by another candle in the same state. #Count the number of times price was above the moving average up = market_data.loc[market_data[ "close" ] > market_data[ "SMA_20" ]].shape[ 0 ] #Count the number of times price was below the moving average down = market_data.loc[market_data[ "close" ] < market_data[ "SMA_20" ]].shape[ 0 ] #Count the number of times price was above the moving average and remained above it up_and_up = (market_data.loc[( (market_data[ "close" ] > market_data[ "SMA_20" ]) & (market_data[ "close" ].shift(-look_ahead) > market_data[ "SMA_20" ].shift(-look_ahead)) )].shape[ 0 ]) / up #Count the number of times price was below the moving average and remained below it down_and_down = (market_data.loc[( (market_data[ "close" ] < market_data[ "SMA_20" ]) & (market_data[ "close" ].shift(-look_ahead) < market_data[ "SMA_20" ].shift(-look_ahead)) )].shape[ 0 ]) / down Then we combine the data into a data frame.

transition_matrix = pd.DataFrame({ "UP":[up_and_up,(1-down_and_down)], "DOWN":[(1-up_and_up),down_and_down] },index=['UP','DOWN']) Then we combine the data into a data frame. Let's view our transition matrix. transition_matrix

Fig 5: Our transition matrix.

Let us interpret the transition matrix together, our matrix is informing us that if the current candle closes above the moving average, there is an 88% chance the next candle will also close above the moving average and a 12% chance the next candle will close below the moving average. This is a good sign that moves in this particular market do not reverse themselves that often. Therefore, the market may be conformable to trend following strategies.

Now that we have built our transition matrix, we can now build out the rest of our algorithm that will use this transition matrix to guide its decisions on whether it should buy or sell a particular security.

We first define a function that will fetch the current price data from our terminal, and calculate our technical indicator values.

def get_prices(): start = datetime ( 2024 , 6 , 1 ) end = datetime .now() data = pd.DataFrame(mt5.copy_rates_range("EURUSD",timeframe,start,end)) #Add simple moving average technical indicator data.ta.sma(length= 20 ,append=True) #Delete missing rows data.dropna(inplace=True) data['time'] = pd.to_datetime(data['time'],unit='s') data.set_index('time',inplace=True) return (data.iloc[- 1 ,:])

Next, we will define a function to get the current state of the market.

def get_state(current_data): #Price is above the moving average, UP state if (current_data[ "close" ] > current_data[ "SMA_20" ]): return ( 1 ) #Price is below the moving average, DOWN state elif(current_data[ "close" ] < current_data[ "SMA_20" ]): return ( 2 ) Finally, we will define a function to select an action given the current state of the market and the transition probability.

def get_action(current_state): if (current_state == 1 ): if (transition_matrix.iloc[ 0 , 0 ] > transition_matrix.iloc[ 0 , 1 ]): print( "The market is above the moving average and has strong trends, buy" ) print( "Opening a BUY position" ) mt5.Buy( "EURUSD" ,volume) elif(transition_matrix.iloc[ 0 , 0 ] < transition_matrix.iloc[ 0 , 1 ]): print( "The market is above the moving average and has strong mean reverting moves, sell" ) print( "Opening a sell position" ) mt5.Sell( "EURUSD" ,volume) elif(current_state == 2 ): if (transition_matrix.iloc[ 1 , 0 ] > transition_matrix.iloc[ 1 , 1 ]): print( "The market is below the moving average and has strong mean reverting moves, buy" ) print( "Opening a BUY position" ) mt5.Buy( "EURUSD" ,volume) elif(transition_matrix.iloc[ 1 , 0 ] < transition_matrix.iloc[ 1 , 1 ]): print( "The market is below the moving average and has strong trends, sell" ) print( "Opening a sell position" ) mt5.Sell( "EURUSD" ,volume) Now we can see our algorithm in action.

while True: #Get data on the current state of our terminal and our portfolio positions = mt5.positions_total() #If we have no open positions then we can open one if (positions == 0 ): get_action(get_state(get_prices())) #If we have finished all checks then we can wait for one day before checking our positions again time.sleep( 60 ) The market is below the moving average and has strong trends, sell. Opening a sell position.

Fig 6: The trade selected by our trading algorithm.









Fig 7: The trade selected by our trading algorithm the following day.

This is not all that can be said about transition matrices. However, it is a good introduction to the topic. Before we conclude our discussion, it is important we discuss which variables affect our transition matrix and how we can manipulate the transition matrix if need be.





The Symbol

The first variable that affects our transition matrix is obviously the symbol of choice, for example if we leave all other variables the same and simply select a new symbol, “Boom 1000 Index”, this what our transition matrix looks like now.





UP DOWN UP 0.926 0.074 DOWN 0.043 0.957

As you can observe, when we selected the EURUSD as our symbol, the probability of seeing 2 consecutive candles above the moving average was 88% but now with this new symbol we have selected, "Boom 1000 Index" the probability of seeing 2 consecutive candles above the moving average has increased to 93%. Therefore, the symbol of choice has an undeniable effect on the transition matrix.

The Technical Indicator Parameters



Recall that we used technical indicators to help us easily define market states relative to the indicator. Therefore, changing the period of the moving average would greatly affect the transition matrix. To simply illustrate the point, we will go back to our initial conditions of modeling the EURUSD, but this time the only difference is that we will use a period of 2, whereas in our initial example we used a period of 20. All other variables are being held constant.



UP DOWN UP 0.456 0.544 DOWN 0.547 0.453

Notice how the transition probabilities are now converging towards 50/50 chances of going in either direction. This implicitly tells us that as our moving average period gets larger, our transition probabilities grow further away from just 50/50 chances.

Gap Between The Candles



In our discussion, we were only concerned about the relationship between two consecutive candles. However, as we increase the gap between the candles under scrutiny, our transition matrix also changes. Again, we will go revert to the initial conditions we used to model the EURUSD however this time, we will increase the gap between the 2 candles to be 100. So all other variables will be the same, except for the gap between the 2 candles.



UP DOWN UP 0.503 0.497 DOWN 0.507 0.493





Recommendations

There is no absolute ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way of designing your Markov Chain, however for your application to be consistent with our discussion it is imperative you follow the design pattern outlined below when building your Markov Chains:

transition_matrix = pd.DataFrame({ "UP":["UP AND UP","UP AND DOWN"], "DOWN":["DOWN AND UP","DOWN AND DOWN"] },index=['UP','DOWN']) Our transition matrix is designed to quickly show us whether we should follow the trend or play against the trends. Trend following strategies may work best when the main diagonal contains the largest probabilities, this means the market tends to pick up a trend, it tends to stay in the trend:



Fig 8: A trend following transition matrix.

Conversely, mean reverting strategies may work best when the off-diagonal contains the largest probabilities, this means the market tends to revert to equilibrium levels:

Fig 9: A mean reverting transition matrix. Furthermore, if the largest probabilities are found in the bottom row, this means the market is bearish:

Fig 10: A bearish transition matrix.

Lastly, if the largest probabilities are found in the top row, this means the market is bullish: Fig 11: A bullish transition matrix.





MQL5 Implementation

We will now proceed to implement the strategy using MQL5 so that we can extensively test the strategy using real market data.

First, we load the libraries we need.

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade Trade;

Next, we define input parameters that can be edited by the end user.

input int fetch = 5 ; input int look_ahead = 1 ; input int ma_period = 20 ; input int rsi_period = 20 ; input int wpr_period = 20 ; input int lot_multiple = 20 ; input double sl_width = 0.4 ;

Moving on, there are global variables we will need throughout our application.

double minimum_volume; double ask_price; double bid_price; int ma_handler,rsi_handler,wpr_handler; vector ma_readings(fetch); vector rsi_readings(fetch); vector wpr_readings(fetch); vector price_readings(fetch); matrix transition_matrix = matrix ::Zeros( 2 , 2 ); bool transition_matrix_initialized = false ; double up_and_up = 0 ; double up_and_down = 0 ; double down_and_up = 0 ; double down_and_down = 0 ; double total_count = ( double ) fetch - look_ahead; double trading_volume; vector market_behavior = vector ::Zeros( 4 );

We need to define the initialization function for our Expert Advisor, this function will ensure that our user passed valid inputs and set up our technical indicators.

int OnInit () { ma_handler = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); rsi_handler = iRSI ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,rsi_period, PRICE_CLOSE ); wpr_handler = iWPR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,wpr_period); minimum_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); trading_volume = minimum_volume * lot_multiple; if (look_ahead > fetch) { Comment ( "We cannot forecast further into the future than thr to total amount of data fetched.

Either fetch more data or forecast nearer to the present." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Our program also needs a procedure to follow whenever it is de-initialized. void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { IndicatorRelease (rsi_handler); IndicatorRelease (wpr_handler); IndicatorRelease (ma_handler); ExpertRemove (); } We'll also make a function to update our technical indicators and fetch current market prices. void update_technical_indicators( void ) { ask_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); bid_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); rsi_readings.CopyIndicatorBuffer(rsi_handler, 0 , 0 , 1 ); wpr_readings.CopyIndicatorBuffer(wpr_handler, 0 , 0 , 1 ); ma_readings.CopyIndicatorBuffer(ma_handler, 0 , 0 , 1 ); } Remember that our interpretations of the technical indicator readings will always depend on the behavior of the market as measured by the transition matrix. void find_entry( void ) { ulong max_arg = market_behavior.ArgMax(); if (max_arg == 0 ) { Comment ( "The observed transition matrix can only be generated by a bullish market" ); bullish_sentiment( 0 ); } else if (max_arg == 1 ) { Comment ( "The observed transition matrix can only be generated by a bearish market" ); bearish_sentiment( 0 ); } else if (max_arg == 2 ) { Comment ( "The observed transition matrix can only be generated by a trending market" ); bearish_sentiment( 0 ); bullish_sentiment( 0 ); } else if (max_arg == 3 ) { Comment ( "The observed transition matrix can only be generated by a mean reverting market" ); bearish_sentiment(- 1 ); bullish_sentiment(- 1 ); } } We need a function to execute our long orders. void bullish_sentiment( int f_flag) { if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { return ; } if (f_flag == 0 ) { if ((rsi_readings[ 0 ] > 50 ) && (wpr_readings[ 0 ] > - 50 )) { Trade.Buy(trading_volume, _Symbol ,ask_price,(ask_price - sl_width),(ask_price + sl_width), "Transition Matrix Order" ); } } else if (f_flag == - 1 ) { if ((rsi_readings[ 0 ] < 50 ) && (wpr_readings[ 0 ] < - 50 )) { Trade.Buy(trading_volume, _Symbol ,ask_price,(ask_price - sl_width),(ask_price + sl_width), "Transition Matrix Order" ); } } } This function will execute our short orders for us. Recall that if our market is mean reverting, then we will interpret the indicators in the "opposite" way.

void bearish_sentiment( int f_flag) { if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { return ; } if (f_flag == 0 ) { if ((rsi_readings[ 0 ] < 50 ) && (wpr_readings[ 0 ] < - 50 )) { Trade.Sell(trading_volume, _Symbol ,bid_price,(bid_price + sl_width),(bid_price - sl_width), "Transition Matrix Order" ); } } else if (f_flag == - 1 ) { if ((rsi_readings[ 0 ] > 50 ) && (wpr_readings[ 0 ] > - 50 )) { Trade.Sell(trading_volume, _Symbol ,bid_price,(bid_price + sl_width),(bid_price - sl_width), "Transition Matrix Order" ); } } } Let us also define a function that will ensure our transition matrix is prepared and calculated according to the procedure we outlined above. void initialize_transition_matrix( void ) { ma_readings.CopyIndicatorBuffer(ma_handler, 0 , 1 ,fetch); price_readings. CopyRates ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 ,fetch); for ( int i = 0 ; i < fetch - look_ahead; i++) { if ((price_readings[i] > ma_readings[i]) && (price_readings[i + look_ahead] < ma_readings[i + look_ahead])) { up_and_down += 1 ; } else if ((price_readings[i] > ma_readings[i]) && (price_readings[i + look_ahead] > ma_readings[i + look_ahead])) { up_and_up += 1 ; } else if ((price_readings[i] < ma_readings[i]) && (price_readings[i + look_ahead] > ma_readings[i + look_ahead])) { down_and_up += 1 ; } else if ((price_readings[i] < ma_readings[i]) && (price_readings[i + look_ahead] < ma_readings[i + look_ahead])) { down_and_down += 1 ; } } Print ( "Up and up: " ,up_and_up, "

Up and down: " ,up_and_down, "

Down and up: " ,down_and_up, "

Down and down: " ,down_and_down); double sum_of_counts = up_and_up + up_and_down + down_and_up + down_and_down; Print ( "Sum of counts: " ,(sum_of_counts), "

Observations made: " ,total_count, "

Difference:[the difference should always be 0] " ,(total_count - sum_of_counts)); transition_matrix[ 0 ][ 0 ] = up_and_up / (up_and_up + up_and_down); transition_matrix[ 0 ][ 1 ] = down_and_up / (up_and_up + up_and_down); transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 0 ] = up_and_down / (down_and_up + down_and_down); transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 1 ] = down_and_down / (down_and_up + down_and_down); Print ( "Our transition Matrix" ); Print (transition_matrix); analyse_transition_matrix(); transition_matrix_initialized = true ; } We also need a helper function to interpret our transition matrix. void analyse_transition_matrix( void ) { if ((transition_matrix[ 0 ][ 0 ] > transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 0 ])&&(transition_matrix[ 0 ][ 1 ] > transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 1 ])) { market_behavior[ 0 ] = 1 ; } else if ((transition_matrix[ 0 ][ 1 ] > transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 0 ])&&(transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 1 ] > transition_matrix[ 1 ][ 0 ])) { market_behavior[ 1 ] = 1 ; } else if (transition_matrix.Trace() > 1 ) { market_behavior[ 2 ] = 1 ; } else if (transition_matrix.Trace() < 1 ) { market_behavior[ 3 ] = 1 ; } } Our OnTick handler will ensure that all the functions we outlined above will be called at the appropriate time. void OnTick () { if (!transition_matrix_initialized) { initialize_transition_matrix(); } else { update_technical_indicators(); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { find_entry(); } } } Fig 12: Our Transition Matrix calculated in MQL5. Fig 13: Our Expert Advisor trading the AUDJPY pair.





Conclusion

This article explores the application of Markov Chains in algorithmic trading to adapt to changing market conditions. Beginning with an introduction to the concept of Markov Chains, we illustrate their usefulness in modeling random processes akin to market dynamics. By defining market states using technical indicators, such as moving averages, we demonstrate how to construct a Markov Chain to analyze market transitions. This approach allows us to determine the probability of future market movements, helping us decide whether to employ trend-following or mean-reverting strategies. Through this method, we aim to create intelligent trading algorithms with enhanced decision-making capabilities, ultimately improving trading performance in dynamic markets.