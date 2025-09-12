KurseKategorien
MSTR: MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A

349.12 USD 19.41 (5.89%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MSTR hat sich für heute um 5.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 334.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 358.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
334.63 358.25
Jahresspanne
157.02 542.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
329.71
Eröffnung
335.56
Bid
349.12
Ask
349.42
Tief
334.63
Hoch
358.25
Volumen
42.900 K
Tagesänderung
5.89%
Monatsänderung
4.24%
6-Monatsänderung
18.94%
Jahresänderung
107.13%
