MSTR: MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A
349.12 USD 19.41 (5.89%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MSTR hat sich für heute um 5.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 334.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 358.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
334.63 358.25
Jahresspanne
157.02 542.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 329.71
- Eröffnung
- 335.56
- Bid
- 349.12
- Ask
- 349.42
- Tief
- 334.63
- Hoch
- 358.25
- Volumen
- 42.900 K
- Tagesänderung
- 5.89%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.94%
- Jahresänderung
- 107.13%
