QuotesSections
Currencies / MSTR
Back to US Stock Market

MSTR: MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A

331.41 USD 3.62 (1.10%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSTR exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 324.84 and at a high of 331.74.

Follow MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MSTR News

Daily Range
324.84 331.74
Year Range
157.02 542.99
Previous Close
327.79
Open
329.29
Bid
331.41
Ask
331.71
Low
324.84
High
331.74
Volume
8.824 K
Daily Change
1.10%
Month Change
-1.05%
6 Months Change
12.90%
Year Change
96.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%