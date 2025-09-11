Currencies / MSTR
MSTR: MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A
331.41 USD 3.62 (1.10%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSTR exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 324.84 and at a high of 331.74.
Follow MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
324.84 331.74
Year Range
157.02 542.99
- Previous Close
- 327.79
- Open
- 329.29
- Bid
- 331.41
- Ask
- 331.71
- Low
- 324.84
- High
- 331.74
- Volume
- 8.824 K
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- -1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.90%
- Year Change
- 96.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%