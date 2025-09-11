货币 / MSTR
MSTR: MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A
335.09 USD 7.30 (2.23%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MSTR汇率已更改2.23%。当日，交易品种以低点324.84和高点335.40进行交易。
关注MicroStrategy Incorporated - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MSTR新闻
- Strategy CEO, Crypto Advocates Meet At Bitcoin Reserve Roundtable
- Monness, Crespi, Hardt重申Strategy股票评级为卖出
- Strategy stock rating reiterated at Sell by Monness, Crespi, Hardt
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 比特币今日价格：在美联储利率决议前市场紧张，跌至115,772美元
- Bitcoin price today: down to $115.5k with markets on edge before Fed rate decision
- Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- PFF: Attractive Yield But High Industry Concentration (NASDAQ:PFF)
- Strategy (MSTR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- 超规模数据公司推出1亿美元比特币储备战略，股价飙升
- Hyperscale Data stock soars after launching $100 million Bitcoin treasury strategy
- Why Is Strive Stock Sinking Monday? - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- BitMine Reports $10.8 Billion Ethereum, Bitcoin, 'Moonshot' Crypto Holdings - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- BitMine reports $10.8 billion in crypto and cash holdings
- Forward Industries Buys $1.58 Billion In SOL, As Michael Saylor's Strategy Continues BTC Accumulation - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- 比特币今日价格：在降息预期下小幅上涨至11.6万美元，山寨币落后
- Bitcoin price today: edges up to $116k on rate cut bets, altcoins lag
- Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Bet, Pours $283 Million In Crypto, But Stock Drops Pre-Market - Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)
- Michael Saylor's Bitcoin-Only Prophecy Not Aging Well As Wall Street Embraces $27 Billion In Ethereum ETFs, Buzz Builds Around XRP And Even Dogecoin - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto
- The Inevitable Slump: A Guide to Dealing with Drawdowns
- Bitcoin price today: rises to $115k on rate cut cheer, but caution remains
- Is Strategy Stock's 1.93X PB Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- S&P 500’s rejection of the company formerly called MicroStrategy may stop the crypto-acquisition frenzy: JPMorgan
日范围
324.84 335.40
年范围
157.02 542.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 327.79
- 开盘价
- 329.00
- 卖价
- 335.09
- 买价
- 335.39
- 最低价
- 324.84
- 最高价
- 335.40
- 交易量
- 18.569 K
- 日变化
- 2.23%
- 月变化
- 0.05%
- 6个月变化
- 14.16%
- 年变化
- 98.81%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值