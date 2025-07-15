Währungen / EQX
EQX: Equinox Gold Corp
10.41 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EQX hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Equinox Gold Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
10.24 10.44
Jahresspanne
4.95 11.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.40
- Eröffnung
- 10.36
- Bid
- 10.41
- Ask
- 10.71
- Tief
- 10.24
- Hoch
- 10.44
- Volumen
- 12.630 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.10%
- Monatsänderung
- 16.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 51.09%
- Jahresänderung
- 70.10%
