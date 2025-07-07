Currencies / EQX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EQX: Equinox Gold Corp
10.51 USD 0.32 (2.95%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EQX exchange rate has changed by -2.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.50 and at a high of 10.89.
Follow Equinox Gold Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQX News
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.40%
- Equinox Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.07 USD
- Equinox Gold stock rating upgraded by RBC Capital on strong FCF outlook
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.47%
- Equinox Gold stock hits 52-week high at 8.96 USD
- Equinox Gold stock hits 52-week high at 8.16 USD
- Eldorado Gold stock hits 52-week high at 23.58 USD
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Equinox Gold stock hits 52-week high at 7.92 USD
- Stock Market News for Aug 15, 2025
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.28%
- BMO Capital raises Equinox Gold stock price target to C$13 on strong Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Equinox Gold’s Q2 2025 results spark stock rally
- Equinox Gold Q2 2025 slides: operational improvements drive financial recovery
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- Tariffs As A Geopolitical Tool: Short And Long-Term Market Implications
- The Contrarian Gold Play Poised For A Rebound: Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX)
- Eldorado Gold Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Buy The Dip On 2 Gold Producers With Strong Potential, As The US Trade War Intensifies
- TD Securities upgrades Equinox Gold stock rating to Buy on attractive risk profile
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
Daily Range
10.50 10.89
Year Range
4.95 11.10
- Previous Close
- 10.83
- Open
- 10.86
- Bid
- 10.51
- Ask
- 10.81
- Low
- 10.50
- High
- 10.89
- Volume
- 11.509 K
- Daily Change
- -2.95%
- Month Change
- 17.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 52.54%
- Year Change
- 71.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%