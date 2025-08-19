KurseKategorien
DAY: Dayforce Inc

68.96 USD 0.33 (0.48%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DAY hat sich für heute um 0.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 68.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 69.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dayforce Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
68.81 69.13
Jahresspanne
48.01 82.68
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
68.63
Eröffnung
68.90
Bid
68.96
Ask
69.26
Tief
68.81
Hoch
69.13
Volumen
1.578 K
Tagesänderung
0.48%
Monatsänderung
-0.73%
6-Monatsänderung
18.65%
Jahresänderung
13.25%
