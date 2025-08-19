Währungen / DAY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
DAY: Dayforce Inc
68.96 USD 0.33 (0.48%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DAY hat sich für heute um 0.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 68.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 69.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dayforce Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAY News
- Dayforce: Stifel stuft Aktie nach Details zum Thoma-Bravo-Deal auf "Halten" herab
- Stifel downgrades Dayforce stock to Hold as Thoma Bravo deal details emerge
- Elliott Just Dropped $2B on This Beaten-Down AI Stock--Here's Why It's Suddenly Soaring
- Workday to acquire AI firm Sana for $1.1 billion
- Global Private Equity Deal Value Climbs 10% YOY In August
- Thoma Bravo to buy Verint in $2 billion deal as software acquisitions ramp up
- Cybersecurity Stocks: CrowdStrike Price Target Cut, Verint Acquired And Netskope IPO
- Mizuho downgrades Dayforce stock to Neutral following Thoma Bravo deal
- This Gap Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Gap (NYSE:GAP), Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- The software slowdown continues, as Workday’s stock falls after earnings spook Wall Street
- Dow Jones Hits Record High On Dovish Powell After AI Worries, Walmart Woes: Weekly Review
- M&A News: Dayforce Stock (DAY) Lifted as Analysts Applaud $12.3B Thoma Bravo Deal - TipRanks.com
- Thoma Bravo to take Dayforce stock private at $70 per share
- Dayforce’s stock wasn’t getting enough love, so Thoma Bravo stepped in with $12 billion
- BMO Capital downgrades Dayforce stock to Market Perform after Thoma Bravo deal
- Dayforce stock rating downgraded to Hold by TD Cowen after Thoma Bravo offer
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Thoma Bravo to acquire Dayforce in $12.3 billion all-cash deal
- Dayforce to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $12.3 billion deal
- $11 Billion Power Move? Thoma Bravo Targets Dayforce in One of Its Biggest Tech Deals Ever
- 7 Hot Stocks Take Over As Palantir Drops In Troubling Sell-Off
- Dayforce stock rises after confirming takeover talks with Thoma Bravo
- Thoma Bravo in advanced talks to acquire Dayforce stock, UBS reiterates Buy
Tagesspanne
68.81 69.13
Jahresspanne
48.01 82.68
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 68.63
- Eröffnung
- 68.90
- Bid
- 68.96
- Ask
- 69.26
- Tief
- 68.81
- Hoch
- 69.13
- Volumen
- 1.578 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.48%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.73%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 13.25%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K