Currencies / DAY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DAY: Dayforce Inc
68.93 USD 0.08 (0.12%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAY exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.91 and at a high of 69.19.
Follow Dayforce Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAY News
- Workday to acquire AI firm Sana for $1.1 billion
- Global Private Equity Deal Value Climbs 10% YOY In August
- Thoma Bravo to buy Verint in $2 billion deal as software acquisitions ramp up
- Cybersecurity Stocks: CrowdStrike Price Target Cut, Verint Acquired And Netskope IPO
- Mizuho downgrades Dayforce stock to Neutral following Thoma Bravo deal
- This Gap Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Gap (NYSE:GAP), Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- The software slowdown continues, as Workday’s stock falls after earnings spook Wall Street
- Dow Jones Hits Record High On Dovish Powell After AI Worries, Walmart Woes: Weekly Review
- M&A News: Dayforce Stock (DAY) Lifted as Analysts Applaud $12.3B Thoma Bravo Deal - TipRanks.com
- Thoma Bravo to take Dayforce stock private at $70 per share
- Dayforce’s stock wasn’t getting enough love, so Thoma Bravo stepped in with $12 billion
- BMO Capital downgrades Dayforce stock to Market Perform after Thoma Bravo deal
- Dayforce stock rating downgraded to Hold by TD Cowen after Thoma Bravo offer
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Thoma Bravo to acquire Dayforce in $12.3 billion all-cash deal
- Dayforce to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $12.3 billion deal
- $11 Billion Power Move? Thoma Bravo Targets Dayforce in One of Its Biggest Tech Deals Ever
- 7 Hot Stocks Take Over As Palantir Drops In Troubling Sell-Off
- Dayforce stock rises after confirming takeover talks with Thoma Bravo
- Thoma Bravo in advanced talks to acquire Dayforce stock, UBS reiterates Buy
- Dayforce stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO amid acquisition rumors
- Piper Sandler initiates Dayforce stock with Overweight rating on Ojemda potential
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.08%
Daily Range
68.91 69.19
Year Range
48.01 82.68
- Previous Close
- 69.01
- Open
- 68.97
- Bid
- 68.93
- Ask
- 69.23
- Low
- 68.91
- High
- 69.19
- Volume
- 1.333 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.60%
- Year Change
- 13.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%