BIO: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A

286.26 USD 5.45 (1.94%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BIO hat sich für heute um 1.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 281.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 288.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIO News

Tagesspanne
281.19 288.15
Jahresspanne
211.68 387.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
280.81
Eröffnung
282.89
Bid
286.26
Ask
286.56
Tief
281.19
Hoch
288.15
Volumen
249
Tagesänderung
1.94%
Monatsänderung
-3.00%
6-Monatsänderung
18.73%
Jahresänderung
-14.78%
