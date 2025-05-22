Währungen / BIO
BIO: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A
286.26 USD 5.45 (1.94%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BIO hat sich für heute um 1.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 281.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 288.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
281.19 288.15
Jahresspanne
211.68 387.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 280.81
- Eröffnung
- 282.89
- Bid
- 286.26
- Ask
- 286.56
- Tief
- 281.19
- Hoch
- 288.15
- Volumen
- 249
- Tagesänderung
- 1.94%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K