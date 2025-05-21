QuotesSections
BIO: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A

280.61 USD 0.52 (0.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BIO exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 277.40 and at a high of 282.21.

Follow Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
277.40 282.21
Year Range
211.68 387.99
Previous Close
280.09
Open
281.38
Bid
280.61
Ask
280.91
Low
277.40
High
282.21
Volume
351
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
-4.92%
6 Months Change
16.39%
Year Change
-16.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%