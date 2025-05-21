Currencies / BIO
BIO: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A
280.61 USD 0.52 (0.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIO exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 277.40 and at a high of 282.21.
Follow Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BIO News
Daily Range
277.40 282.21
Year Range
211.68 387.99
- Previous Close
- 280.09
- Open
- 281.38
- Bid
- 280.61
- Ask
- 280.91
- Low
- 277.40
- High
- 282.21
- Volume
- 351
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -4.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.39%
- Year Change
- -16.46%
