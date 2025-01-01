DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekTemplate-Sammlungen von DatenCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax 

TryGetMax

Erhält das höchste Element aus einer sortierten Menge.

bool TryGetMax(
   T&  max     // Variable, in welche der Wert geschrieben wird
   );

Parameter

&max

[out]  Variable, in welche der höchste Wert geschrieben wird.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.