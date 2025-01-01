Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekTemplate-Sammlungen von DatenCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse TryGetMax Erhält das höchste Element aus einer sortierten Menge. bool TryGetMax( T& max // Variable, in welche der Wert geschrieben wird ); Parameter &max [out] Variable, in welche der höchste Wert geschrieben wird. Rückgabewert Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false. TryGetMin CopyTo