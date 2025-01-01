DocumentationSections
Retourne l'élément maximum du set trié.

bool TryGetMax(
   T&  max     // une variable pour écrire la valeur
   );

Paramètres

&max

[out]  La variable dans laquelle la valeur maximum sera écrite.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.