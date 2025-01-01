Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de Données GénériquesCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse TryGetMax Retourne l'élément maximum du set trié. bool TryGetMax( T& max // une variable pour écrire la valeur ); Paramètres &max [out] La variable dans laquelle la valeur maximum sera écrite. Valeur de Retour Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false. TryGetMin CopyTo