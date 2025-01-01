DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax 

TryGetMax

Gets the maximum element from the sorted set.

bool TryGetMax(
   T&  max     // a variable for writing the value
   );

Parameters

&max

[out]  The variable to which the maximum value will be written.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.