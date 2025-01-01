MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse TryGetMax Gets the maximum element from the sorted set. bool TryGetMax( T& max // a variable for writing the value ); Parameters &max [out] The variable to which the maximum value will be written. Return Value Returns true on successful, or false otherwise. TryGetMin CopyTo