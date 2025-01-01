DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardCollezioni Dati GeneraliCSortedSet<T>TryGetMax 

TryGetMax

Ottiene l'elemento massimo dall'insieme ordinato.

bool TryGetMax(
   T&  max     // una variabile per scrivere il valore
   );

Parametri

&max

[out] La variabile in cui verrà scritto il valore massimo.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.