TryGetMax

Ottiene l'elemento massimo dall'insieme ordinato.

bool  TryGetMax(
   T&  max      // una variabile per scrivere il valore
   );

Parametri

&max

[out]  La variabile in cui verrà scritto il valore massimo.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.