Rebound 

Rebound

Définit les nouvelles coordonnées du contrôle utilisant les coordonnées de la classe CRect.

bool  Rebound(
   const & CRect  rect      // Classe CRect
   )

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon