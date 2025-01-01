- MathAbs
MathRand
Gibt pseudozufällige Ganzzahl im Bereich von 0 bis 32767 zurück.
int MathRand();
Rückgabewert
Ganzzahl im Bereich von 0 bis 32767.
Hinweis
Vor dem zweiten Aufruf der Funktion muss die Funktion MathSrand verwendet werden, um Generator der pseudozufälligen Zahlen in die Anfangsposition einzustellen.
Hinweis
Statt der Funktion MathRand() kann die Funktion rand() verwendet werden.
Beispiel:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+