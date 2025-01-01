DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5Mathematische FunktionenMathRand 

MathRand

Gibt pseudozufällige Ganzzahl im Bereich von  0 bis 32767 zurück.

int  MathRand();

Rückgabewert

Ganzzahl im Bereich  von  0 bis 32767.

Hinweis

Vor dem zweiten Aufruf der Funktion muss die Funktion MathSrand verwendet werden, um Generator der pseudozufälligen Zahlen in die Anfangsposition einzustellen.

Hinweis

Statt der Funktion MathRand() kann die Funktion rand() verwendet werden.

 

Beispiel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- setze einen neuen Ausgangszustand, um bei jedem Start eine Reihe von pseudozufälligen Ganzzahlen zu erzeugen
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- in einer Schleife 10 generierte Pseudo-Zufallszahlen im Journal anzeigen
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      int rand_value=MathRand();
      PrintFormat("Pseudorandom integer №%d: %u",i+1,rand_value);
     }
  }