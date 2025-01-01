#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

vector delta=vector::Full(101,2*M_PI/10);

delta[0]=1;

//--- Ermittlung von 101 Werten von 1 bis 2π in der Schrittweite delta

vector X=delta.CumSum();

//--- Berechnung des hyperbolischen Arkuskosinus für jeden Wert des Vektors X

vector Y=MathArccosh(X);



//--- Übertragen der berechneten Werte von Vektoren in Arrays

double x_array[],y_array[];

X.Swap(x_array);

Y.Swap(y_array);



//--- Zeichne die Kurve der berechneten Vektorwerte

CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- warte auf das Drücken der Escape- oder PgDn-Taste, um das Diagramm zu löschen (einen Screenshot zu erstellen) und die Arbeit zu beenden

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- aufräumen

ExtGraph.Destroy();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Wenn ESC gedrückt wird, wird 'true' zurückgeben, |

//| bei PgDn entsteht ein Screenshot und 'true' wird zurückgegeben |

//| Andernfalls wird 'false' zurückgegeben |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- wenn ESC gedrückt wird, wird 'true' zurückgeben

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- wird PgDn gedrückt und ein Bildschirmfoto des Graphen erfolgreich aufgenommen, wird 'true' zurückgegeben

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- gib 'false' zurück

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Erstellen eines Graph-Objekts und Zeichnen einer Kurve |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Screenshot erstellen und speichern des Bilds in einer Datei |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}