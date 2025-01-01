- MathAbs
MathClassify
Determiniert den Typ einer reellen Zahl und gibt ein Ergebnis als Wert aus der Enumeration ENUM_FP_CLASS zurück.
|
ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(
Parameter
value
[in] Die zu prüfende reelle Zahl
Rückgabewert
Ein Wert aus der Enumeration ENUM_FP_CLASS
|
ID
|
Beschreibung
|
FP_SUBNORMAL
|
Eine anormale Zahl, die näher Null ist, als die kleinst mögliche normale Zahl DBL_MIN (2.2250738585072014e-308)
|
FP_NORMAL
|
Ein normale Zahl im Bereich von 2.2250738585072014e-308 bis 1.7976931348623158e+308
|
FP_ZERO
|
Eine positive oder negativ Null
|
FP_INFINITE
|
Eine Zahl, die nicht durch einen entsprechenden Typ dargestellt werden kann, Minus- oder Plus-Unendlich
|
FP_NAN
|
Das ist keine Zahl
Beispiel:
Siehe auch
Reelle Zahlen (double, float), MathIsValidNumber