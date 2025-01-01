DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Fonctions MathématiquesMathRand 

MathRand

Retourne un nombre entier pseudo-aléatoire dans l'intervalle de 0 à 32767.

int  MathRand();

Valeur de Retour

Un nombre entier dans l'intervalle de 0 à 32767.

Note

Avant le premier appel de la fonction il est nécessaire d'utiliser la fonction MathSrand, pour initialiser le générateur des nombres pseudo-aléatoires.

Note

On peut utiliser la fonction rand()au lieu de la fonction MathRand().

 

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- définit un nouvel état initial pour générer une série d'entiers pseudo-aléatoires à chaque lancement
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- dans une boucle, affiche 10 entiers pseudo-aléatoires générés dans le journal
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      int rand_value=MathRand();
      PrintFormat("Pseudorandom integer №%d: %u",i+1,rand_value);
     }
  }