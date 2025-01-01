- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathRand
Retourne un nombre entier pseudo-aléatoire dans l'intervalle de 0 à 32767.
|
int MathRand();
Valeur de Retour
Un nombre entier dans l'intervalle de 0 à 32767.
Note
Avant le premier appel de la fonction il est nécessaire d'utiliser la fonction MathSrand, pour initialiser le générateur des nombres pseudo-aléatoires.
Note
On peut utiliser la fonction rand()au lieu de la fonction MathRand().
Exemple :
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+