DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5Mathematische FunktionenMathLog1p 

MathLog1p

Gibt den Wert des Ausdrucks MathLog(1+x) zurück.

double  MathLog1p(
   double  value      // Zahl für die Berechnung des Logarithmus
   );

Parameter

value

[in]  Wert, dessen Logarithmus berechnet werden soll.

Rückgabewert

Der natürliche Logarithmus von (Wert+1) im Erfolgsfall. Wenn value < -1, gibt die Funktion NaN (unbestimmt, not a number) zurück. Wenn value = -1, gibt die Funktion INF (unendlich) zurück.

Hinweis

Wenn der x-Wert nahe bei Null ist, gibt die Funktion MathLog1p(x) viel genauere Werte als MathLog(1+x) zurück.

Statt der Funktion MathLog1p() kann die Funktion log1p() verwendet werden.

 

Beispiel:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- berechne 9 Werte von 0 bis 8 mit Schritt 1
   vector X(9,VectorArange);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
//--- berechne für jeden Vektorwert den Logarithmus für den Ausdruck (1 + X-Vektorwert)
   X=MathLog1p(X);
   Print("MathLog1p(X) = \n",X);
   
//--- Übertragen der berechneten Werte aus dem Vektor in das Array
   double y_array[];
   X.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- Zeichne die Kurve der berechneten Vektorwerte
   CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- warte auf das Drücken der Escape- oder PgDn-Taste, um das Diagramm zu löschen (einen Screenshot zu erstellen) und die Arbeit zu beenden
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- aufräumen
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
   /*
  Ergebnis:
   vector X = 
   [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]
   MathLog1p(X) = 
   [0,0.6931471805599453,1.09861228866811,1.386294361119891,1.6094379124341,1.791759469228055,1.945910149055313,2.079441541679836,2.19722457733622]
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Füllen eines Vektors mit 'value' in Schritten von 'step'         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T
void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0
  { 
   for(ulong i=0i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step
      vec[i]=value
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Wenn ESC gedrückt wird, wird 'true' zurückgeben,                 |
//| bei PgDn entsteht ein Screenshot und 'true' wird zurückgegeben   |
//| Andernfalls wird 'false' zurückgegeben                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- wenn ESC gedrückt wird, wird 'true' zurückgeben
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- wird PgDn gedrückt und ein Bildschirmfoto des Graphen erfolgreich aufgenommen, wird 'true' zurückgegeben
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- gib 'false' zurück
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Erstellen eines Graph-Objekts und Zeichnen einer Kurve           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bildschirmfoto machen und speichern des Bildes in einer Datei    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Ergebnis:

MathLog1p_Screenshot

Siehe auch

Reelle Typen (double, float)