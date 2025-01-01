- MathAbs
MathClassify
确定实数型，并以ENUM_FP_CLASS枚举值的形式返回结果
|
ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(
参数
值
[in] 要被检查的实数
返回值
来自ENUM_FP_CLASS枚举的值
|
ID
|
描述
|
FP_SUBNORMAL
|
比最小可表示正规数DBL_MIN (2.2250738585072014e-308)更接近于零的次正规数
|
FP_NORMAL
|
正规数的范围在2.2250738585072014e-308与1.7976931348623158e+308之间
|
FP_ZERO
|
正零或负零
|
FP_INFINITE
|
无法用适当的类型（正或负无穷大）表示的数字
|
FP_NAN
|
非数字。
例如：
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
另见
真实型（双精度型，浮点型），MathIsValidNumber