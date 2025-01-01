- MathAbs
MathClassify
Détermine le type d'un nombre réel et renvoie un résultat sous forme de valeur de l'énumération ENUM_FP_CLASS
|
ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(
Paramètres
value
[in] Le nombre réel à vérifier
Valeur de Retour
Une valeur de l'énumération ENUM_FP_CLASS
|
ID
|
Description
|
FP_SUBNORMAL
|
Un nombre sous-normal plus proche de zéro que le plus petit nombre normal représentable DBL_MIN (2.2250738585072014e-308)
|
FP_NORMAL
|
Un nombre normal compris entre 2,2250738585072014e-308 et 1,7976931348623158e+308
|
FP_ZERO
|
Un zéro positif ou négatif
|
FP_INFINITE
|
Un nombre qui ne peut pas être représenté par le type approprié, l'infini positif ou négatif
|
FP_NAN
|
Pas un chiffre.
Exemple:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Voir aussi
Types réels (double, flottant), MathIsValidNumber