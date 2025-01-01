- MathAbs
MathClassify
浮動小数点数の型を判別して、ENUM_FP_CLASS列挙からの値として結果を返します
|
ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(
パラメータ
value
[in] 確認対象の浮動小数点数
戻り値
ENUM_FP_CLASS列挙体からの値
|
ID
|
説明
|
FP_SUBNORMAL
|
表現可能な最小の正規数DBL_MIN(2.2250738585072014e-308)よりもゼロに近い非正規数
|
FP_NORMAL
|
2.2250738585072014e-308〜1.7976931348623158e+308の範囲にある正規数
|
FP_ZERO
|
正または負のゼロ
|
FP_INFINITE
|
適切な型で表すことができない数、正または負の無限大
|
FP_NAN
|
数字でない
例:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
参照
浮動小数点数型(ダブル、フロート), MathIsValidNumber