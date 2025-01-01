- MathAbs
MathClassify
Determines the type of a real number and returns a result as a value from the ENUM_FP_CLASS enumeration
|
ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(
Parameters
value
[in] The real number to be checked
Return Value
A value from the ENUM_FP_CLASS enumeration
|
ID
|
Description
|
FP_SUBNORMAL
|
A subnormal number which is closer to zero than the smallest representable normal number DBL_MIN (2.2250738585072014e-308)
|
FP_NORMAL
|
A normal number in the range between 2.2250738585072014e-308 and 1.7976931348623158e+308
|
FP_ZERO
|
A positive or a negative zero
|
FP_INFINITE
|
A number which cannot be represented by the appropriate type, positive or negative infinity
|
FP_NAN
|
Not a number.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
Real types (double, float), MathIsValidNumber