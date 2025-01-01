MathClassify

Determines the type of a real number and returns a result as a value from the ENUM_FP_CLASS enumeration

ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(

double value

);

Parameters

value

[in] The real number to be checked

Return Value

A value from the ENUM_FP_CLASS enumeration

ENUM_FP_CLASS

ID Description FP_SUBNORMAL A subnormal number which is closer to zero than the smallest representable normal number DBL_MIN (2.2250738585072014e-308) FP_NORMAL A normal number in the range between 2.2250738585072014e-308 and 1.7976931348623158e+308 FP_ZERO A positive or a negative zero FP_INFINITE A number which cannot be represented by the appropriate type, positive or negative infinity FP_NAN Not a number.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- test NaN

double nan=double("nan");

PrintFormat("Test NaN: %G is %s, MathIsValidNumber(NaN)=%s",

nan,

EnumToString(MathClassify(nan)),

(string)MathIsValidNumber(nan));

//--- test infinity

double inf=double("inf");

PrintFormat("Test Inf: %G is %s, MathIsValidNumber(inf)=%s",

inf,

EnumToString(MathClassify(inf)),

(string)MathIsValidNumber(inf));

//--- test normal value

double normal=1.2345e6;

PrintFormat("Test Normal: %G is %s, MathIsValidNumber(normal)=%s",

normal,

EnumToString(MathClassify(normal)),

(string)MathIsValidNumber(normal));

//--- test subnormal value

double sub_normal=DBL_MIN/2.0;

PrintFormat("Test Subnormal: %G is %s, MathIsValidNumber(sub_normal)=%s",

sub_normal,

EnumToString(MathClassify(sub_normal)),

(string)MathIsValidNumber(sub_normal));

//--- test zero value

double zero=0.0/(-1);

PrintFormat("Test Zero: %G is %s, MathIsValidNumber(zero)=%s",

zero,

EnumToString(MathClassify(zero)),

(string)MathIsValidNumber(zero));

}

/*

Result:

Test NaN: NAN is FP_NAN, MathIsValidNumber(NaN)=false

Test Inf: INF is FP_INFINITE, MathIsValidNumber(inf)=false

Test Normal: 1.2345E+06 is FP_NORMAL, MathIsValidNumber(normal)=true

Test Subnormal: 1.11254E-308 is FP_SUBNORMAL, MathIsValidNumber(sub_normal)=true

Test Zero: -0 is FP_ZERO, MathIsValidNumber(zero)=true

*/

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

See also

Real types (double, float), MathIsValidNumber