货币 / SU
SU: Suncor Energy Inc
43.05 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SU汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点42.86和高点43.17进行交易。
关注Suncor Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SU新闻
- Imperial Oil Stock Near 52-Week High: Should You Consider Buying?
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- Chevron's Higher Valuation Relative To Peers Hard To Justify (NYSE:CVX)
- Suncor Energy (SU) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Suncor Energy: The Multi-Decade Oil Sands Opportunity (NYSE:SU)
- Canadian Natural Resources: Canada's Oil Powerhouse With Long-Life, Low-Decline Assets (NYSE:CNQ)
- Canadian Natural Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Decrease Y/Y
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
- How To Sell Stocks: New Highs In Declining Volume Signal Weakness
- XEI:CA Is A Higher Yielding Alternative to XIC:CA (TSX:XEI:CA)
- Tariffs As A Geopolitical Tool: Short And Long-Term Market Implications
- The Game Theoretical View on US Canada Tariffs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Suncor Energy: Value, Dividends, And Share Buybacks (NYSE:SU)
- Suncor Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- Suncor Energy Q2 2025 slides: record operations drive strong shareholder returns
- Suncor Energy earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Suncor Energy (SU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Suncor Energy tops second-quarter profit estimates on higher production
- International Oil Dividend Stocks: I Prefer Suncor Energy Over Petrobras (NYSE:SU)
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Suncor Energy (SU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
日范围
42.86 43.17
年范围
30.79 43.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.01
- 开盘价
- 42.87
- 卖价
- 43.05
- 买价
- 43.35
- 最低价
- 42.86
- 最高价
- 43.17
- 交易量
- 424
- 日变化
- 0.09%
- 月变化
- 4.46%
- 6个月变化
- 11.82%
- 年变化
- 17.43%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值