Valute / SU
SU: Suncor Energy Inc
41.54 USD 1.17 (2.74%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SU ha avuto una variazione del -2.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.40 e ad un massimo di 42.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Suncor Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.40 42.90
Intervallo Annuale
30.79 43.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.71
- Apertura
- 42.87
- Bid
- 41.54
- Ask
- 41.84
- Minimo
- 41.40
- Massimo
- 42.90
- Volume
- 7.880 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.31%
20 settembre, sabato