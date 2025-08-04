QuotazioniSezioni
SU: Suncor Energy Inc

41.54 USD 1.17 (2.74%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SU ha avuto una variazione del -2.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.40 e ad un massimo di 42.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Suncor Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.40 42.90
Intervallo Annuale
30.79 43.47
Chiusura Precedente
42.71
Apertura
42.87
Bid
41.54
Ask
41.84
Minimo
41.40
Massimo
42.90
Volume
7.880 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.74%
Variazione Mensile
0.80%
Variazione Semestrale
7.90%
Variazione Annuale
13.31%
20 settembre, sabato