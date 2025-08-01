Currencies / SU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SU: Suncor Energy Inc
43.30 USD 1.10 (2.61%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SU exchange rate has changed by 2.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.29 and at a high of 43.33.
Follow Suncor Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SU News
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- Chevron's Higher Valuation Relative To Peers Hard To Justify (NYSE:CVX)
- Suncor Energy (SU) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Suncor Energy: The Multi-Decade Oil Sands Opportunity (NYSE:SU)
- Canadian Natural Resources: Canada's Oil Powerhouse With Long-Life, Low-Decline Assets (NYSE:CNQ)
- Canadian Natural Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Decrease Y/Y
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
- How To Sell Stocks: New Highs In Declining Volume Signal Weakness
- XEI:CA Is A Higher Yielding Alternative to XIC:CA (TSX:XEI:CA)
- Tariffs As A Geopolitical Tool: Short And Long-Term Market Implications
- The Game Theoretical View on US Canada Tariffs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Suncor Energy: Value, Dividends, And Share Buybacks (NYSE:SU)
- Suncor Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- Suncor Energy Q2 2025 slides: record operations drive strong shareholder returns
- Suncor Energy earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Suncor Energy (SU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Suncor Energy tops second-quarter profit estimates on higher production
- International Oil Dividend Stocks: I Prefer Suncor Energy Over Petrobras (NYSE:SU)
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Suncor Energy (SU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Imperial Oil (IMO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Daily Range
42.29 43.33
Year Range
30.79 43.33
- Previous Close
- 42.20
- Open
- 42.37
- Bid
- 43.30
- Ask
- 43.60
- Low
- 42.29
- High
- 43.33
- Volume
- 3.265 K
- Daily Change
- 2.61%
- Month Change
- 5.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.47%
- Year Change
- 18.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%