货币 / PRLB
PRLB: Proto Labs Inc
49.52 USD 0.06 (0.12%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRLB汇率已更改0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点49.45和高点49.95进行交易。
关注Proto Labs Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRLB新闻
- After Soaring 166%, AI Leader Xometry Hits New Highs As Company Turns Profitable
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high at $49.68
- Top 3D Printing Stocks for Higher Returns and Portfolio Growth
- Proto Labs: Forget Margins, Pay Attention To Free Cash Flow For Reshoring Play. (PRLB)
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high at 46.96 USD
- Proto Labs CEO Krishna Suresh buys $75k in shares
- Proto Labs (PRLB) CEO Krishna Suresh buys $75k in stock
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Proto Labs Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue jumps 6.5% YoY, shares surge in premarket
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Proto Labs earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Protolabs Q1 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid aerospace sector strength
- Protolabs Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Cantor maintains Overweight rating on Proto Labs stock
- Protolabs names Suresh Krishna as new CEO
- Proto Labs: Good Intentions, But Still Stagnant (NYSE:PRLB)
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
49.45 49.95
年范围
26.35 51.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.46
- 开盘价
- 49.63
- 卖价
- 49.52
- 买价
- 49.82
- 最低价
- 49.45
- 最高价
- 49.95
- 交易量
- 38
- 日变化
- 0.12%
- 月变化
- 0.83%
- 6个月变化
- 42.46%
- 年变化
- 70.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值