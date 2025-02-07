Valute / PRLB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PRLB: Proto Labs Inc
50.60 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRLB ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.01 e ad un massimo di 51.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Proto Labs Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRLB News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Proto Labs Stock?
- Le azioni di Proto Labs raggiungono il massimo di 52 settimane a $51,10
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high, reaching $51.10
- After Soaring 166%, AI Leader Xometry Hits New Highs As Company Turns Profitable
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high at $49.68
- Top 3D Printing Stocks for Higher Returns and Portfolio Growth
- Proto Labs: Forget Margins, Pay Attention To Free Cash Flow For Reshoring Play. (PRLB)
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high at 46.96 USD
- Proto Labs CEO Krishna Suresh buys $75k in shares
- Proto Labs (PRLB) CEO Krishna Suresh buys $75k in stock
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Proto Labs Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue jumps 6.5% YoY, shares surge in premarket
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Proto Labs earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Protolabs Q1 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid aerospace sector strength
- Protolabs Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Cantor maintains Overweight rating on Proto Labs stock
- Protolabs names Suresh Krishna as new CEO
- Proto Labs: Good Intentions, But Still Stagnant (NYSE:PRLB)
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.01 51.09
Intervallo Annuale
26.35 51.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.91
- Apertura
- 50.52
- Bid
- 50.60
- Ask
- 50.90
- Minimo
- 50.01
- Massimo
- 51.09
- Volume
- 526
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 73.70%
20 settembre, sabato