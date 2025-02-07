Currencies / PRLB
PRLB: Proto Labs Inc
49.46 USD 0.20 (0.40%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRLB exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.90 and at a high of 49.58.
Follow Proto Labs Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRLB News
- After Soaring 166%, AI Leader Xometry Hits New Highs As Company Turns Profitable
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high at $49.68
- Top 3D Printing Stocks for Higher Returns and Portfolio Growth
- Proto Labs: Forget Margins, Pay Attention To Free Cash Flow For Reshoring Play. (PRLB)
- Proto Labs stock hits 52-week high at 46.96 USD
- Proto Labs CEO Krishna Suresh buys $75k in shares
- Proto Labs (PRLB) CEO Krishna Suresh buys $75k in stock
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Proto Labs Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue jumps 6.5% YoY, shares surge in premarket
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Proto Labs earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Protolabs Q1 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid aerospace sector strength
- Protolabs Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
- Cantor maintains Overweight rating on Proto Labs stock
- Protolabs names Suresh Krishna as new CEO
- Proto Labs: Good Intentions, But Still Stagnant (NYSE:PRLB)
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
48.90 49.58
Year Range
26.35 51.09
- Previous Close
- 49.66
- Open
- 49.47
- Bid
- 49.46
- Ask
- 49.76
- Low
- 48.90
- High
- 49.58
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.29%
- Year Change
- 69.79%
