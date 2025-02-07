FiyatlarBölümler
PRLB
PRLB: Proto Labs Inc

50.60 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PRLB fiyatı bugün -0.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.09 aralığında işlem gördü.

Proto Labs Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
50.01 51.09
Yıllık aralık
26.35 51.20
Önceki kapanış
50.91
Açılış
50.52
Satış
50.60
Alış
50.90
Düşük
50.01
Yüksek
51.09
Hacim
526
Günlük değişim
-0.61%
Aylık değişim
3.03%
6 aylık değişim
45.57%
Yıllık değişim
73.70%
