Dövizler / PRLB
PRLB: Proto Labs Inc
50.60 USD 0.31 (0.61%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PRLB fiyatı bugün -0.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.09 aralığında işlem gördü.
Proto Labs Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
PRLB haberleri
Günlük aralık
50.01 51.09
Yıllık aralık
26.35 51.20
- Önceki kapanış
- 50.91
- Açılış
- 50.52
- Satış
- 50.60
- Alış
- 50.90
- Düşük
- 50.01
- Yüksek
- 51.09
- Hacim
- 526
- Günlük değişim
- -0.61%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.03%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 45.57%
- Yıllık değişim
- 73.70%
21 Eylül, Pazar