货币 / OPAD
OPAD: Offerpad Solutions Inc Class A
4.63 USD 0.47 (11.30%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OPAD汇率已更改11.30%。当日，交易品种以低点4.11和高点5.09进行交易。
关注Offerpad Solutions Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
OPAD新闻
- Is Opendoor's Listing Strategy the Antidote to Volatile Sales?
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Presents at Goldman Sachs Conference 2025 Transcript
- Offerpad高盛会议：房地产战略转型
- Offerpad at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shifts in Real Estate
- Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Surges 29.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Beeline Holdings: An AI And Crypto-Powered Disruptor In The Home Mortgage Market (NASDAQ:BLNE)
- Offerpad Solutions Stock Surges Over 15% After Hours Following Enhanced HomePro Program Launch - Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)
- OPEN Stock Soars 171% in a Month: Time to Cash Out or Stay In?
- Offerpad enhances HomePro program to streamline real estate transactions
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor at New 52-Week High on Retail Rally
- Offerpad Stock Drops 2.5% In After-Hours Trading - Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Offerpad Stock Spikes 2% In After-Hours Trading: Here's Why Its Moving - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
- Salesforce, Broadcom Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Jobs Report
- Offerpad Solutions stock tumbles after $100M share offering plan
- Opendoor's Agent-Led Platform Gains Traction: Can Margins Keep Up?
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Offerpad Stock Plunges 26% After-Hours After Searing Hot Rally - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
- OPAD, AFRM, MRVL, ULTA, DELL: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Offerpad Solutions: A Meme Stock To Beware Of (NYSE:OPAD)
- Offerpad Shares Surge Alongside Opendoor In Volatile Real Estate Sector - Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)
- Opendoor vs. Offerpad: Which iBuyer Stock is the Smarter Buy Now?
- NVDA, TLRY, OPAD, IBKR, KDP: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR), Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)
- OPEN Stock Up 40% Since Q2 Earnings: Is It a Sign to Buy or Abstain?
- Stock Market Today: Opendoor Rallies Nearly 12% as Home Sales Spark Investor Optimism
日范围
4.11 5.09
年范围
0.92 6.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.16
- 开盘价
- 4.16
- 卖价
- 4.63
- 买价
- 4.93
- 最低价
- 4.11
- 最高价
- 5.09
- 交易量
- 11.768 K
- 日变化
- 11.30%
- 月变化
- -0.64%
- 6个月变化
- 173.96%
- 年变化
- 15.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值