货币 / NUWE
NUWE: Nuwellis Inc
3.97 USD 0.16 (3.87%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NUWE汇率已更改-3.87%。当日，交易品种以低点3.95和高点4.10进行交易。
关注Nuwellis Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUWE新闻
- NIH grants $3 million to advance Nuwellis’ pediatric kidney therapy device
- Nuwellis to launch 24-hour Aquadex therapy circuit this fall
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new size of dual lumen catheter
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new catheter size
- Nuwellis signs LOI to acquire kidney monitoring firm Rendiatech
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nuwellis exits international operations to focus on U.S. market growth
- Nuwellis shareholders approve stock increase and reverse split at special meeting
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance as minimum bid price requirement met
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance, avoids delisting hearing
- Nuwellis stock falls after company terminates REVERSE-HF clinical trial
- Abbott Laboratories Issues Weak Earnings Forecast, Joins MP Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%
- Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Skyrockets On New Patent: What's Going On? - Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)
- Nuwellis stock surges after securing key fluid management patent
- Nuwellis receives patent for improved blood filtering technology
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Nuwellis appoints John Erb as permanent CEO, ending interim role
- Nuwellis Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
- US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings - Know Labs (AMEX:KNW), Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)
- Nuwellis announces pricing of public stock and warrants offering
日范围
3.95 4.10
年范围
0.19 25.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.13
- 开盘价
- 4.06
- 卖价
- 3.97
- 买价
- 4.27
- 最低价
- 3.95
- 最高价
- 4.10
- 交易量
- 60
- 日变化
- -3.87%
- 月变化
- -22.16%
- 6个月变化
- 317.89%
- 年变化
- 212.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值