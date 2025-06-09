Valute / NUWE
NUWE: Nuwellis Inc
3.54 USD 0.24 (6.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NUWE ha avuto una variazione del -6.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.54 e ad un massimo di 3.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Nuwellis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NUWE News
- Nuwellis ottiene brevetto USA per tecnologia di sensori di emolisi nella filtrazione del sangue
- Nuwellis receives patent for hemolysis detection in blood filtration systems
- NIH grants $3 million to advance Nuwellis’ pediatric kidney therapy device
- Nuwellis to launch 24-hour Aquadex therapy circuit this fall
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new size of dual lumen catheter
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new catheter size
- Nuwellis signs LOI to acquire kidney monitoring firm Rendiatech
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nuwellis exits international operations to focus on U.S. market growth
- Nuwellis shareholders approve stock increase and reverse split at special meeting
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance as minimum bid price requirement met
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance, avoids delisting hearing
- Nuwellis stock falls after company terminates REVERSE-HF clinical trial
- Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Skyrockets On New Patent: What's Going On? - Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)
- Nuwellis stock surges after securing key fluid management patent
- Nuwellis receives patent for improved blood filtering technology
- Nuwellis appoints John Erb as permanent CEO, ending interim role
- Nuwellis Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.54 3.88
Intervallo Annuale
0.19 25.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.78
- Apertura
- 3.70
- Bid
- 3.54
- Ask
- 3.84
- Minimo
- 3.54
- Massimo
- 3.88
- Volume
- 258
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -30.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 272.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 178.74%
21 settembre, domenica