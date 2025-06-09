クォートセクション
通貨 / NUWE
NUWE: Nuwellis Inc

3.78 USD 0.19 (4.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NUWEの今日の為替レートは、-4.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.65の安値と4.14の高値で取引されました。

Nuwellis Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
3.65 4.14
1年のレンジ
0.19 25.95
以前の終値
3.97
始値
4.10
買値
3.78
買値
4.08
安値
3.65
高値
4.14
出来高
842
1日の変化
-4.79%
1ヶ月の変化
-25.88%
6ヶ月の変化
297.89%
1年の変化
197.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K