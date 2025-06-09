通貨 / NUWE
NUWE: Nuwellis Inc
3.78 USD 0.19 (4.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NUWEの今日の為替レートは、-4.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.65の安値と4.14の高値で取引されました。
Nuwellis Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUWE News
- ヌウェリス社、血液濾過における溶血センサー技術の米国特許を取得
- Nuwellis receives patent for hemolysis detection in blood filtration systems
- NIH grants $3 million to advance Nuwellis’ pediatric kidney therapy device
- Nuwellis to launch 24-hour Aquadex therapy circuit this fall
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new size of dual lumen catheter
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new catheter size
- Nuwellis signs LOI to acquire kidney monitoring firm Rendiatech
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nuwellis exits international operations to focus on U.S. market growth
- Nuwellis shareholders approve stock increase and reverse split at special meeting
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance as minimum bid price requirement met
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance, avoids delisting hearing
- Nuwellis stock falls after company terminates REVERSE-HF clinical trial
- Abbott Laboratories Issues Weak Earnings Forecast, Joins MP Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%
- Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Skyrockets On New Patent: What's Going On? - Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)
- Nuwellis stock surges after securing key fluid management patent
- Nuwellis receives patent for improved blood filtering technology
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Nuwellis appoints John Erb as permanent CEO, ending interim role
- Nuwellis Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
1日のレンジ
3.65 4.14
1年のレンジ
0.19 25.95
- 以前の終値
- 3.97
- 始値
- 4.10
- 買値
- 3.78
- 買値
- 4.08
- 安値
- 3.65
- 高値
- 4.14
- 出来高
- 842
- 1日の変化
- -4.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -25.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 297.89%
- 1年の変化
- 197.64%
