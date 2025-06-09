Moedas / NUWE
NUWE: Nuwellis Inc
3.78 USD 0.19 (4.79%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NUWE para hoje mudou para -4.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.65 e o mais alto foi 4.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nuwellis Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NUWE Notícias
- Nuwellis recebe patente nos EUA para tecnologia de sensor de hemólise em filtração sanguínea
- Nuwellis receives patent for hemolysis detection in blood filtration systems
- NIH grants $3 million to advance Nuwellis’ pediatric kidney therapy device
- Nuwellis to launch 24-hour Aquadex therapy circuit this fall
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new size of dual lumen catheter
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new catheter size
- Nuwellis signs LOI to acquire kidney monitoring firm Rendiatech
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nuwellis exits international operations to focus on U.S. market growth
- Nuwellis shareholders approve stock increase and reverse split at special meeting
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance as minimum bid price requirement met
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance, avoids delisting hearing
- Nuwellis stock falls after company terminates REVERSE-HF clinical trial
- Abbott Laboratories Issues Weak Earnings Forecast, Joins MP Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%
- Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Skyrockets On New Patent: What's Going On? - Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)
- Nuwellis stock surges after securing key fluid management patent
- Nuwellis receives patent for improved blood filtering technology
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Nuwellis appoints John Erb as permanent CEO, ending interim role
- Nuwellis Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
Faixa diária
3.65 4.14
Faixa anual
0.19 25.95
Fechamento anterior
- 3.97
Open
- 4.10
Bid
- 3.78
Ask
- 4.08
Low
- 3.65
High
- 4.14
Volume
- 842
Mudança diária
- -4.79%
Mudança mensal
- -25.88%
Mudança de 6 meses
- 297.89%
Mudança anual
- 197.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh