NUWE: Nuwellis Inc
3.81 USD 0.03 (0.79%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NUWE hat sich für heute um 0.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.88 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Nuwellis Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUWE News
- Nuwellis receives patent for hemolysis detection in blood filtration systems
- NIH grants $3 million to advance Nuwellis’ pediatric kidney therapy device
- Nuwellis to launch 24-hour Aquadex therapy circuit this fall
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new size of dual lumen catheter
- Nuwellis receives FDA clearance for new catheter size
- Nuwellis signs LOI to acquire kidney monitoring firm Rendiatech
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nuwellis exits international operations to focus on U.S. market growth
- Nuwellis shareholders approve stock increase and reverse split at special meeting
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance as minimum bid price requirement met
- Nuwellis regains Nasdaq compliance, avoids delisting hearing
- Nuwellis stock falls after company terminates REVERSE-HF clinical trial
- Abbott Laboratories Issues Weak Earnings Forecast, Joins MP Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%
- Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Skyrockets On New Patent: What's Going On? - Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)
- Nuwellis stock surges after securing key fluid management patent
- Nuwellis receives patent for improved blood filtering technology
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Nuwellis appoints John Erb as permanent CEO, ending interim role
- Nuwellis Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
- US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings - Know Labs (AMEX:KNW), Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)
Tagesspanne
3.70 3.88
Jahresspanne
0.19 25.95
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.78
- Eröffnung
- 3.70
- Bid
- 3.81
- Ask
- 4.11
- Tief
- 3.70
- Hoch
- 3.88
- Volumen
- 166
- Tagesänderung
- 0.79%
- Monatsänderung
- -25.29%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 301.05%
- Jahresänderung
- 200.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K