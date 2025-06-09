KurseKategorien
NUWE: Nuwellis Inc

3.81 USD 0.03 (0.79%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NUWE hat sich für heute um 0.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.88 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Nuwellis Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
3.70 3.88
Jahresspanne
0.19 25.95
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
3.78
Eröffnung
3.70
Bid
3.81
Ask
4.11
Tief
3.70
Hoch
3.88
Volumen
166
Tagesänderung
0.79%
Monatsänderung
-25.29%
6-Monatsänderung
301.05%
Jahresänderung
200.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K