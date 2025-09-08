货币 / JBLU
JBLU: JetBlue Airways Corporation
5.07 USD 0.16 (3.26%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JBLU汇率已更改3.26%。当日，交易品种以低点4.85和高点5.09进行交易。
关注JetBlue Airways Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JBLU新闻
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Improved Q3 Revenue View, ALGT in Focus
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Why Delta Air Lines (DAL) Could Earn a Stock Re-Rating This Holiday Season - TipRanks.com
- JetBlue Airways Marks Fleet-Upgrade Milestone With E190 Exit
- How Should Investors Approach JetBlue Post Bullish Q3 Outlook?
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Network With New Routes
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- JetBlue bullish on Atlantic strategy, eyes more gateway connections
- 捷蓝航空在摩根士丹利会议上：挑战中展现积极前景
- JetBlue at Morgan Stanley Conference: Positive Outlook Amid Challenges
- JetBlue CEO acknowledges challenging 2025, setbacks to profit strategy
- JetBlue expands service in rival Spirit’s main hub
- JetBlue expands Fort Lauderdale operations with nine new routes
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
- What's Going On With JetBlue Airways Stock Tuesday? - JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue completes transition to all-Airbus fleet as final E190 takes flight
- Is Amazon Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Eyes Breakout After Satellite Internet Boost.
- Competition is moving into Spirit’s markets. These 2 are the biggest beneficiaries
- Airline Stock Roundup: JBLU's Bullish Q3 View, RYAAY & UAL in Focus
- JetBlue becomes first US airline to deploy fuel optimization app for pilots
日范围
4.85 5.09
年范围
3.34 8.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.91
- 开盘价
- 4.91
- 卖价
- 5.07
- 买价
- 5.37
- 最低价
- 4.85
- 最高价
- 5.09
- 交易量
- 15.339 K
- 日变化
- 3.26%
- 月变化
- -3.24%
- 6个月变化
- 6.74%
- 年变化
- -22.71%
