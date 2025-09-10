QuotazioniSezioni
JBLU
JBLU: JetBlue Airways Corporation

5.03 USD 0.06 (1.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JBLU ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.93 e ad un massimo di 5.15.

Segui le dinamiche di JetBlue Airways Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.93 5.15
Intervallo Annuale
3.34 8.31
Chiusura Precedente
5.09
Apertura
5.14
Bid
5.03
Ask
5.33
Minimo
4.93
Massimo
5.15
Volume
11.550 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.18%
Variazione Mensile
-4.01%
Variazione Semestrale
5.89%
Variazione Annuale
-23.32%
