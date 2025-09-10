Valute / JBLU
JBLU: JetBlue Airways Corporation
5.03 USD 0.06 (1.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JBLU ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.93 e ad un massimo di 5.15.
Segui le dinamiche di JetBlue Airways Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
JBLU News
- Spirit Airlines cuts more flights and jobs amid second bankruptcy
- How Should Investors Play Alaska Air Stock Post Bearish Q3 EPS View?
- How buying cookies can earn you a free JetBlue flight
- Spirit Airlines ridurrà capacità e taglierà posti di lavoro dopo la seconda bancarotta
- Spirit Airlines to reduce capacity, cut jobs after second bankruptcy - CNBC
- ALK Issues Bearish Q3 View on High Fuel Costs, Operational Issues
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Improved Q3 Revenue View, ALGT in Focus
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- Why Delta Air Lines (DAL) Could Earn a Stock Re-Rating This Holiday Season - TipRanks.com
- JetBlue Airways Marks Fleet-Upgrade Milestone With E190 Exit
- How Should Investors Approach JetBlue Post Bullish Q3 Outlook?
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Network With New Routes
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- JetBlue bullish on Atlantic strategy, eyes more gateway connections
- JetBlue alla Conferenza Morgan Stanley: Prospettive Positive tra le Sfide
- JetBlue at Morgan Stanley Conference: Positive Outlook Amid Challenges
- JetBlue CEO acknowledges challenging 2025, setbacks to profit strategy
- JetBlue expands service in rival Spirit’s main hub
- JetBlue expands Fort Lauderdale operations with nine new routes
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.93 5.15
Intervallo Annuale
3.34 8.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.09
- Apertura
- 5.14
- Bid
- 5.03
- Ask
- 5.33
- Minimo
- 4.93
- Massimo
- 5.15
- Volume
- 11.550 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.32%
20 settembre, sabato