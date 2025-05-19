货币 / CWH
CWH: Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock
17.57 USD 0.17 (0.98%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CWH汇率已更改0.98%。当日，交易品种以低点17.33和高点17.84进行交易。
关注Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.33 17.84
年范围
11.17 25.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.40
- 开盘价
- 17.33
- 卖价
- 17.57
- 买价
- 17.87
- 最低价
- 17.33
- 最高价
- 17.84
- 交易量
- 1.509 K
- 日变化
- 0.98%
- 月变化
- 2.51%
- 6个月变化
- 8.86%
- 年变化
- -27.13%
