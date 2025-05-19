Valute / CWH
CWH: Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock
16.61 USD 0.90 (5.14%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CWH ha avuto una variazione del -5.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.53 e ad un massimo di 17.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.53 17.37
Intervallo Annuale
11.17 25.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.51
- Apertura
- 17.37
- Bid
- 16.61
- Ask
- 16.91
- Minimo
- 16.53
- Massimo
- 17.37
- Volume
- 3.279 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.11%
20 settembre, sabato