Dövizler / CWH
CWH: Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock
16.61 USD 0.90 (5.14%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CWH fiyatı bugün -5.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CWH haberleri
Günlük aralık
16.53 17.37
Yıllık aralık
11.17 25.97
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.51
- Açılış
- 17.37
- Satış
- 16.61
- Alış
- 16.91
- Düşük
- 16.53
- Yüksek
- 17.37
- Hacim
- 3.279 K
- Günlük değişim
- -5.14%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- -31.11%
21 Eylül, Pazar