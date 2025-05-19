Währungen / CWH
CWH: Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock
16.90 USD 0.61 (3.48%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CWH hat sich für heute um -3.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CWH News
Tagesspanne
16.86 17.37
Jahresspanne
11.17 25.97
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.51
- Eröffnung
- 17.37
- Bid
- 16.90
- Ask
- 17.20
- Tief
- 16.86
- Hoch
- 17.37
- Volumen
- 255
- Tagesänderung
- -3.48%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 4.71%
- Jahresänderung
- -29.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K