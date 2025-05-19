KurseKategorien
CWH: Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock

16.90 USD 0.61 (3.48%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CWH hat sich für heute um -3.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Camping World Holdings Inc Class A Commom Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
16.86 17.37
Jahresspanne
11.17 25.97
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.51
Eröffnung
17.37
Bid
16.90
Ask
17.20
Tief
16.86
Hoch
17.37
Volumen
255
Tagesänderung
-3.48%
Monatsänderung
-1.40%
6-Monatsänderung
4.71%
Jahresänderung
-29.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K